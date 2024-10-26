Celtics’ Jayson Tatum gave his sneakers to a young fan celebrating their birthday

BOSTON — Celtics star Jayson Tatum made certain a younger fan had a birthday that they will always remember Thursday night time.

After serving to lead the Celtics to a 122-102 victory over the Wizards in Washington D.C. on Thursday, Tatum noticed a younger fan within the crowd with an indication asking for his autograph. It was the boy’s birthday and he was asking Tatum to signal his No. 0 Celtics jersey.

Tatum did him one higher. He motioned for the boy to satisfy him close to the courtroom, after which gave him the sneakers off his ft. Tatum additionally posed for an image with the younger fan, who jumped for pleasure after his change with the Celtics star.

The sneakers are Tatum’s new Jordan Model Tatum 3s, and so they seem like the identical ones he wore in Tuesday night time’s season-opening win over the Knicks at TD Backyard. The kicks had the names of Tatum’s sons, Deuce and Dylan, written on the facet.

The sneakers ought to nonetheless be fairly new, as Tatum did not play within the fourth quarter in both sport thus far this season.

Jayson Tatum joins Larry Hen in NBA file books

Regardless of not enjoying the ultimate body on Thursday night time, Tatum nonetheless put up some large numbers for Boston. He poured in 25 factors off 9-of-20 capturing to go along with 11 rebounds and 6 assists.

Add Thursday night time’s output to Tatum’s stats from Tuesday — when he had 37 factors, 10 assists, and 4 rebounds — and it places the 26-year-old in a particularly unique group in NBA historical past. Tatum joined Larry Hen as the one two forwards in league historical past to attain not less than 62 factors, pull down 15 rebounds, and dish out 16 assists in a season’s first two video games, in accordance with Celtics stats guru Dick Lipe.

Extra from CBS Information