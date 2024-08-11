Celine Dion Slams Trump Rally’s Use of Song ‘My Heart Will Go On’

Celine Dion denounced Donald Trump and J.D. Vance for utilizing her track, “My Coronary heart Will Go On,” at a rally in Montana on Friday.

Her administration group launched a press release on behalf of the artist and her document label for using the Titanic hit.

“Immediately, Celine Dion’s administration group and her document label, Sony Music Leisure Canada Inc., grew to become conscious of the unauthorized utilization of the video, recording, musical efficiency, and likeness of Celine Dion singing “My Coronary heart Will Go On” at a Donald Trump / JD Vance marketing campaign rally in Montana,” her official X (previously Twitter) account posted.

The assertion continued, “On no account is that this use licensed, and Celine Dion doesn’t endorse this or any comparable use. …And actually, THAT track?”

pic.twitter.com/28CYLFvgER — Celine Dion (@celinedion) August 10, 2024

The Trump marketing campaign has been slammed by a number of artists all through his presidential runs for utilizing their music with out their permission, together with Rihanna, Axl Rose and The Rolling Stones, the latter of whom threatened authorized motion towards the previous president. Neil Younger truly sued the previous president for utilizing his music.

Prince and Sinead O’Connor‘s estates disavowed Trump’s use of their artists’ songs “Purple Rain” and “Nothing Compares 2 U,” respectively. Tom Petty’s household additionally referred to as out the marketing campaign for utilizing the singer’s “I Received’t Again Down” in 2020 with out permission.

Dion not too long ago returned to performing onstage almost two years after saying her Stiff-Individual Syndrome prognosis. She sang Édith Piaf’s “Hymne a l’Amour” on the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony, accompanied by only a piano.

Following the efficiency, she wrote on X (previously Twitter), “I’m honored to have carried out tonight, for the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony, and so filled with pleasure to be again in one in every of my very favourite cities! Most of all, I’m so joyful to be celebrating these superb athletes, with all their tales of sacrifice and willpower, ache and perseverance.”