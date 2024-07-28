Celine Dion Shares Update After Olympics Opening Ceremony Performance

Celine Dion is talking out after her emotional efficiency through the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony.

“I’m honored to have carried out tonight, for the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony, and so filled with pleasure to be again in one among my very favourite cities,” she shared on social media on Friday, July 26.

Dion, 56, concluded her message with a tribute to the “superb athletes,” acknowledging their “tales of sacrifice and dedication, ache and perseverance.”

“All of you’ve gotten been so centered in your dream, and whether or not or not you’re taking house a medal, I hope that being right here implies that it has come true for you,” the icon added. “You must all be so proud; we all know how exhausting you’ve gotten labored to be the most effective of the most effective. Keep centered, hold going, my coronary heart is with you!”

Standing on the base of the Eiffel Tower, Dion delivered a strong rendition of Edith Piaf’s “Hymne à l’amour” to shut the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony. Her efficiency adopted the official opening of the Olympic Video games and the lighting of the Olympic cauldron within the Tuileries Backyard.

This efficiency marked Dion’s Olympics comeback after she opened the 1996 video games in Atlanta with “The Energy of the Dream.” It was additionally her first stay efficiency since saying her stiff-person syndrome prognosis in December 2022.

“I’ve at all times been an open guide and I wasn’t able to say something earlier than, however I’m prepared now,” Dion revealed in an Instagram video on the time. “I’ve been coping with issues with my well being for a very long time, and it’s been actually troublesome for me to face these challenges and to speak about all the pieces that I’ve been going by way of.”

Dion defined that her sickness causes “spasms” that “have an effect on each side of my day by day life, typically inflicting difficulties after I stroll and never permitting me to make use of my vocal cords to sing the best way I’m used to.”

“I’ve an important crew of docs working alongside me to assist me get higher and my treasured kids, who’re supporting me and giving me hope,” she continued. “I’m working exhausting with my sports activities medication therapist daily to construct again my power and my potential to carry out once more, however I’ve to confess it’s been a wrestle.”

Dion concluded with a give attention to her well being: “I’ve no selection however to focus on my well being at this second, and I’ve hope that I’m on the street to restoration. That is my focus, and I’m doing all the pieces that I can to recuperate.”