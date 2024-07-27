Celine Dion Performs at 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony

Céline Dion returned to the stage for the primary time since sharing her prognosis with stiff-person syndrome, performing in the course of the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Dion, 56, stood on the base of the Eiffel Tower for the highly effective efficiency, which she carried out in French, after the torch lighting. The gorgeous present by Dion introduced Olympic correspondent Kelly Clarkson to tears.

Dion’s efficiency additionally served as her Olympics comeback after beforehand opening the 1996 video games in Atlanta with a rendition of “The Energy of the Dream.”

As for her current hiatus, the singer revealed her prognosis with the “very uncommon neurological dysfunction” often known as stiff-person syndrome in December 2022.

“I’ve at all times been an open e-book and I wasn’t able to say something earlier than, however I’m prepared now,” she stated in an Instagram video on the time. “I’ve been coping with issues with my well being for a very long time, and it’s been actually troublesome for me to face these challenges and to speak about all the things that I’ve been going by way of.”

Dion defined that her sickness triggers “spasms” that “have an effect on each side of my day by day life, generally inflicting difficulties once I stroll and never permitting me to make use of my vocal cords to sing the way in which I’m used to.”

“I’ve a terrific staff of docs working alongside me to assist me get higher and my treasured kids, who’re supporting me and giving me hope,” she continued. “I’m working arduous with my sports activities medication therapist on daily basis to construct again my energy and my potential to carry out once more, however I’ve to confess it’s been a battle.”

Dion concluded that she had “no selection however to focus on my well being at this second, and I’ve hope that I’m on the street to restoration. That is my focus, and I’m doing all the things that I can to recuperate.”

In June, Dion opened up about her resolution to share her prognosis with the world, saying on the At the moment present that she “didn’t take the time” to return to phrases along with her well being points at first. “My husband, as properly, was combating for his personal life,” she elaborated. “I needed to increase my children. I needed to conceal. I needed to attempt to be a hero. Feeling my physique leaving me, holding on to my very own goals.”

Dion’s husband, Rene Angélil, died in January 2016 at age 73 after a battle with throat most cancers. They share son René-Charles, 23, and twin sons Eddy and Nelson, 13.

“Mendacity, for me, the burden was an excessive amount of. Mendacity to the individuals who bought me the place I’m at this time,” Dion added in her At the moment interview. “I couldn’t do it anymore.”

After Dion made a shock look on the 2024 Grammy Awards in February, a supply instructed Us Weekly that she “has her good and unhealthy days” and has been “doing plenty of bodily remedy and voice workout routines” since her prognosis.

A second insider revealed that Dion’s sickness “empowered her and altered her mindset,” noting that her “dream is to carry out on stage once more, and she or he’s not giving up.”

Dion teased her comeback plans in an April interview with Vogue France. “I’ve chosen to work with all my physique and soul, from head to toe, with a medical staff,” she stated on the time. “I need to be the most effective I might be. My aim is to see the Eiffel Tower once more!”

“For 4 years I’ve been saying to myself that I’m not going again, that I’m prepared, that I’m not prepared. … As issues stand, I can’t stand right here and say to you: ‘Sure, in 4 months,’” she continued. “I don’t know. … My physique will inform me.”