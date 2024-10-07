Celine Dion Appears in Sunday Night Football Opening Video

Celine Dion is prepared for some soccer.

The singer kicked off the stay broadcast of on NBC and Peacock, starring in a filmed opening sequence set to her 1996 hit music “It’s All Coming Again to Me Now.”

The section kicked off Sunday’s sport between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers, which haven’t confronted off towards one another in primetime since 1982. The sport additionally marked the groups’ first matchup since they performed one another in Tremendous Bowl XXX in January 1996.

Dion begins the section by paying tribute to the sport of soccer.

“I believe my favourite factor about this sport is its energy to attach who we’re, to who we have been,” she stated. “To show that our strongest recollections, our most enduring loves, can stick with us endlessly.”

The digicam then reveals her sporting a sweatshirt from Tremendous Bowl XXX with each groups logos and helmets. The Cowboys and Steelers have performed in three Tremendous Bowls — greater than another Tremendous Bowl matchup.

“ what I’m speaking about, proper?” Dion continues. “Typically, some nights, all of it simply comes again.”

The video is interspersed with footage of the Steelers and Cowboys enjoying one another in earlier video games.

“Their love affair — effectively, possibly not love the best way I normally sing about it, however nonetheless, you understand, work with me right here,” Dion continues, after which begins quoting from her music: “I imply, ‘Whenever you contact me like this. Whenever you maintain me like that.’ It sort of suits, no?”

She goes on: “However actually what stunning ardour it produced, what painful heartbreak it revealed so, so way back. Like so many elderly flames it all the time feels proper once they’re again collectively. Don’t you suppose? Like tonight evoking the sort of magic they as soon as produced. the Cowboys and the Steelers, a timeless traditional on Sunday night time.”

The video ends together with her getting doused in Gatorade, as many a game-winning coach has been over the many years.

Watch the video under.

“It’s All Coming Again to Me Now” peaked on the Billboard Scorching 100 on Oct. 26, 1996, at No. 2, behind Los Del Rio’s “Macarena (Bayside Boys Combine).” Dion’s music stayed at No. 2 for 5 weeks.

In its announcement, NBC famous that SNF has been the No. 1 present in primetime for 13 consecutive years. It’s averaging 24 million viewers by way of 24 weeks this season.

Dion’s look within the SNF section comes on the heels of her extensively praised efficiency on the Opening Ceremony on the 2024 Summer season Olympics. That marked her first public efficiency since revealing her Stiff-Individual Syndrome prognosis two years earlier. Following that revelation, she canceled all of her 2023 and 2024 live performance dates.