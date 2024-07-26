Celine Dion and Lady Gaga Perform At 2024 Paris Olympic Opening Ceremony

Bienvenue à Paris, Celine Dion and Girl Gaga!

Dion took middle stage at a wet Olympic opening ceremony in Paris on July 26 with a strong efficiency to shut the occasion. It marked the primary time she has carried out in public in years following her stiff individual syndrome prognosis.

She sang “Hymne à l’amour” after the cauldron was lit.

Earlier, Olympic viewers noticed Girl Gaga carry out a classy quantity on the opening ceremony.

Gaga makes a grand entrance on the opening ceremony. Maja Hitij / Getty Pictures

She serenaded the assembled crowd with “Mon Truc En Plume” in a tribute to French dancer and actor Zizi Jeanmaire. She was joined by a number of dancers holding pink feather followers throughout the efficiency.

Afterward, Gaga wrote on her social media accounts she was “utterly grateful” for the chance.

“Though I’m not a French artist, I’ve all the time felt a really particular reference to French folks and singing French music — I needed nothing greater than to create a efficiency that might heat the guts of France, have a good time French artwork and music, and on such a momentous event remind everybody of one of the magical cities on earth — Paris,” she added.

The ceremony follows public sightings of each music icons earlier within the week.

Gaga’s efficiency was an early spotlight of the opening ceremony. Kevin C. Cox / Getty Pictures

Dion, 56, appeared to trace in current months that she could also be making an look in Paris someday quickly.

She advised Vogue France in April that she had been coaching “like an athlete” to handle her bodily well being and her singing voice, and name-dropped a Parisian landmark.

“I’ve chosen to work with all my physique and soul, from head to toe, with a medical workforce,” she advised the publication. “I need to be the most effective I might be. My aim is to see the Eiffel Tower once more!”

Two days earlier than the opening ceremony, Dion additionally revealed on Instagram that she was in Paris, sharing images of herself on the Louvre.

“Each time I return to Paris, I keep in mind there’s a lot magnificence and pleasure nonetheless to expertise on the earth,” she wrote within the caption. “I really like Paris, and I’m so pleased to be again! Thanks to our great mates at The Louvre!”

Dion has been open about her well being struggles in recent times. In December 2022, she revealed she had been recognized with stiff individual syndrome, a uncommon neurological situation that may trigger muscle stiffness, sensitivity to noise and contact, emotional misery, and extreme muscle spasms, based on the Nationwide Institute of Neurological Issues and Stroke.

In Could 2023, the singer canceled all remaining dates of her “Braveness World Tour” on account of her sickness.

The “My Coronary heart Will Go On” singer opened up about her experiences with stiff individual syndrome, and her efforts to return to the stage, in her current documentary, “I Am: Celine Dion.”

The documentary, accessible to stream on Prime Video, captured a number of uncooked, intimate moments, together with one scene by which Dion experiences a extreme, full-body spasm on digicam.

Dion has opened up about her dedication to carry out as soon as extra and join together with her followers.

“I’m going to return onstage, even when I’ve to crawl. Even when I’ve to speak with my fingers. I’ll. I’ll,” the singer advised Hoda Kotb in June in a prime-time particular, her first broadcast interview since her prognosis.

“I’m Céline Dion, as a result of at present my voice shall be heard for the primary time, not simply because I’ve to, or as a result of I must,” she continued. “It’s as a result of I need to. And I miss it.”

As for Gaga, she was noticed earlier this week in Paris, blowing kisses and waving to followers from outdoors a automotive, per video shared to X. She wore a black hat, sun shades and a leather-based jacket as she fashioned a coronary heart together with her fingers to the group.

Earlier this 12 months, Gaga dropped a bombshell announcement on the finish of her HBO live performance particular, “Gaga Chromatica Ball,” teasing new music. As she struck a number of poses within the shadows, “LG7” and “Gaga Returns” flashed across the screen.

On the premiere of her live performance movie, Gaga confirmed her seventh studio album was within the works.

“I’ve written so many songs and I’ve produced so many songs,” Gaga mentioned earlier than hinting at a doable style change for her music. “It’s nothing like something that I’ve ever made earlier than. I really like to interrupt style, and I like to discover music. There’s one thing actually stunning about understanding that you can be liked it doesn’t matter what you do.”

Together with being within the studio, Gaga had additionally been on set filming “Joker: Folie à Deux,” the sequel to the 2019 “Joker” movie.

The film follows the story of the Joker, being reprised by Joaquin Phoenix, assembly his love curiosity, Harley Quinn, portrayed by Gaga. The sequel will reportedly function musical components and choreographed numbers.

“Joker: Folie à Deux” drops in theaters Oct. 4.