Celebrity Kids Who’ve Roughed It Despite Rich Parents

Whereas Hollywood is stuffed with “nepo infants,” some celeb children paved their very own path with out the monetary assist of their rich dad and mom.

Madonna’s son David Banda raised eyebrows when he joked in July 2024 that he couldn’t afford meals.

“It’s beautiful to expertise it being 9 o’clock at night time, me being hungry and realizing that I don’t have the funds for to get meals and scavenging,” Banda quipped by way of Instagram Dwell on the time. “It’s enjoyable to be younger.”

After stirring up confusion, Banda took to Instagram to make clear his comment. “To all of these involved. My mom could be very supportive of me,” he wrote. “She has all the time been supportive of me. I’m very pleased in my life and I’m not residing on the streets, ravenous! Please cease worrying every part is sweet.”

Banda isn’t the one celeb child who’s needed to tough it regardless of having fabulously rich, globally well-known dad and mom. Maintain scrolling to see extra children who needed to make ends meet:

David Banda

Banda made headlines in July 2024 for suggesting that he didn’t have the funds for to afford meals after shifting out of his mother’s Higher East Aspect mansion to stay along with his girlfriend within the Bronx. The budding musician, 18 years outdated on the time, later clarified that Madonna was “very supportive.”

Dakota Johnson

Dakota’s dad, Don Johnson, reduce her off financially when she determined to pursue appearing over faculty.

“I did some little modeling jobs that helped me pay my hire,” Dakota (whose mother is Oscar nominee Melanie Griffith) mentioned throughout a February 2024 look on Right this moment. “After which I began auditioning and bought some jobs. I undoubtedly had moments the place I couldn’t afford groceries and issues like that and wanted to ask my mother to assist me.”

Gwyneth Paltrow

Paltrow clarified her earlier monetary standing throughout an interview with Glamour in 2016, sharing that her dad and mom, actress Blythe Danner and director Bruce Paltrow, advised her she was on her personal at an early age.

“Individuals assume, ‘She’s only a wealthy child,’’ she advised the outlet. “Till I used to be 18, I used to be. Then I used to be broke. I’ve by no means taken a dime off my dad and mom. I’m fully self-made.”

Tori Spelling

Tori solely inherited $800,000 of father Aaron Spelling’s reported $500 million. “So her father was value lots of of hundreds of thousands of {dollars}, she inherited $800,000,” Jeff Lewis mentioned in dialog with Tori and Lisa Vanderpump on “Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump” in 2021.

After Vanderpump prompt that Tori wouldn’t be as “sort, compassionate and hardworking” if she had inherited more cash, Tori replied, “I feel I all the time would have had that drive, I’m constructed like my dad. What if he had given me $50 million and what if with that $50 million I had modified the world? Like, what if I’m a fierce hustler and businesswoman I’m at present, however with that.”

Tori has made headlines by the years for allegedly owing cash. In 2016, Tori’s mother, Sweet Spelling, claimed she was paying a few of her daughter’s payments.

“I’ve been serving to her out, I’m paying all her payments now,” she advised TMZ. “I’m not paying any again funds, only for the home and the children faculty and the meals.”

Christina Crawford

Actress Joan Crawford’s adopted daughter, Christina, uncovered her abusive childhood in her notorious 1978 guide Mommie Dearest. When Joan died in 1977, Christina and her youthful brother, Christopher Crawford, had been reduce out of the desire. Joan mentioned the choice was due to “causes that are well-known to them,” as she wrote within the guide.

Sachi Parker

Oscar-winning actress Shirley MacLaine’s daughter, Sachi, claimed she was reduce off financially at age 17, main her to not have the ability to afford faculty.

“She doesn’t see the significance of it as a result of she didn’t go [to college],” Parker advised the Hartford Courant in 2013. “Neither did my father.”