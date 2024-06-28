Celebrity Kids Who Dated Other Stars’ Children Over the Years: Photos

Eddie Murphy, Martin Lawrence and extra celebrities’ kids have launched into romantic relationships over time.

Information broke in July 2021 that the two comedians’ offspring have been courting. Lawrence’s daughter Jasmin shared Instagram selfies on the time with the Saturday Night time Stay alum’s son Eric in a touching birthday tribute.

“Pleased birthday, my love! I’m so extremely blessed to know you, to like you, and to have you ever by my facet,” Jasmin gushed. “Cheers to many extra blessings, laughs, and exquisite reminiscences! I really like you a lot!!”

Jasmin and Eric aren’t the one couple whose well-known mother and father are tight. In Might 2019, Teresa Giudice’s daughter Gia attended promenade with RHONJ costar Dolores Catania’s son Frankie.

“That’s my daughter’s promenade date. Look how good-looking he’s,” Teresa, who shares Gia and three different daughters with ex Joe Giudice, stated in an Instagram video on the time. “Hello, Frankie.”

Hold scrolling to see which kids of celebrities have dated: