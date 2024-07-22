Celebrity Exes Who Lived Together Post-Split

The connection could also be over, however the dwelling preparations keep the identical. That’s been the case for plenty of superstar exes — together with Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson and extra.

For Sandoval and Madix — who break up in March 2023 after Madix found Sandoval had been dishonest behind her again for months with their fellow Vanderpump Guidelines costar Raquel Leviss — the duo are nonetheless cohabitating amid their tumultuous breakup.

“They personal the home collectively, and what occurs subsequent with the property will take time to kind out,” a rep for Sandoval informed Us Weekly on the time. “This isn’t one thing that’s going to be determined in a weekend.”

5 months later, Sandoval confirmed that he and Madix have been nonetheless dwelling collectively.

“We don’t actually have a look at one another too typically,” Sandoval quipped. “We don’t even have a look at one another when we’ve intercourse anymore, it’s loopy.” (Sandoval, for his half, clarified: “I’m simply kidding.”)

Hold scrolling to see which former A-list {couples} determined to remain below one roof regardless of their break up: