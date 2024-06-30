Celebrity Engagements of 2024: Which Stars Got Engaged This Year

Many stars are taking their relationships to the subsequent degree in 2024 by getting engaged.

Lower than one month after Bachelor in Paradise season 9 alum Brayden Bowers revealed that he was relationship fellow Bachelor Nation persona Christina Mandrell, he proposed.

“I simply knew that there was one thing particular, and there was one thing totally different, after which I obtained to spend time with you and obtained to spend time with Blakely … and introduce you to my household,” Bowers mentioned throughout The Golden Wedding ceremony on January 4, referring to Mandrell’s daughter from a earlier relationship. “For the primary time in my life, I really feel like I discovered somebody that I will be myself with unapologetically. And I’ve no doubts that I wish to spend the remainder of my life with you.”

Whereas Bowers popped the query on the identical day as Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner’s wedding ceremony to Theresa Nist, the bride and groom accepted of his plans upfront.

