Celebrity Chef Curtis Stone Dishes on His Most Memorable Meals

Curtis Stone is taking Us on a visit down reminiscence lane to revisit a few of his favourite meals through the years.

“The primary recipe I ever made … I assumed I invented it, however I’d gone by way of my mother’s ladies’s weekly cookbooks,” the celeb chef, 48, solely reveals within the newest concern of Us Weekly. “I took the bottom of a caramel bar and the highest a part of a distinct caramel bar recipe and I mixed them, after which I known as it mine.”

Stone jokes the transfer was “whole plagiarism” but it surely’s nonetheless a beloved menu merchandise for him.

“That was my first ever caramel bar or caramel slice recipe, which was really actually good,” he gushes.

Associated: Celeb Chef Curtis Stone: A Day in My Life

Every single day is scrumptious. Celeb chef Curtis Stone took Us Weekly solely by way of a day in his life — and it appears to be like mouth-watering. The Australia native, 46, left Melbourne when he was 18 to proceed his cooking profession on the The Grill Room in London. He got here to america in 2006 to host […]

Whereas Stone bought impressed from his mom’s cookbook, he additionally remembers the dinner she would make on his birthday. His go-to meal on his big day was a roast lamb with crispy potatoes and gravy.

One other vital meals second in Stone’s life revolved round his first date with spouse Lindsay Worth. He introduced Worth to an Italian restaurant in Toronto known as Terroni. Stone had plans to impress her that night, however they didn’t pan out like he anticipated.

“I type of ordered a number of issues: pasta and pizza and salads,” he recollects. “I took her to a restaurant the place my mate was the chef as a result of I assumed it might make me look good, however she was so late that my mate had already left, so it type of backfired.”

Now, Stone and Worth, 47, give attention to making enjoyable reminiscences with their two sons, Hudson, 12, and Emerson, 9. Nonetheless, it’s his little ones who’re introducing him to the newest meals traits and snacks … equivalent to his present obsession, “nut thins.”

“They’re constituted of almonds they usually’re coated in cheese mud,” he tells Us. “I’m certain they’re not nice for you. My children snack on them, and I’m going deep on these.”

Stone confesses he has “no disgrace” in relation to indulging in his favourite meals.

“I eat all of it in entrance of anybody. I don’t care whether or not they’re watching,” he quips. “I like tacos, I like ice cream and caramel sauce.”

Associated: Allison Holker’s Son and Extra Celeb Youngsters Who Assist in the Kitchen

Mother and pa’s little helpers! Many stars like to cook dinner, and when their youngsters are sufficiently old, a few of them love lending a hand within the kitchen. Take John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s eldest youngster, Luna, for instance. By the point she entered preschool, the toddler was already beginning to comply with in her mother’s […]

Nonetheless, there’s one meals that Stone despised as a child that he nonetheless hates to at the present time — and that’s licorice, each pink and black.

Presently Stone is a decide on the Fox collection, Crime Scene Kitchen, alongside Yolanda Gampp. The cooking competitors, which is hosted by Joel McHale, follows a collection of bakers who’re tasked with fixing a kitchen whodunit. The rivals, who’re vying for a $100,000 prize, should establish a kind of dessert based mostly on only a few clues after which put together it.

Thank You! You may have efficiently subscribed.

“Typically these guys are baking for 5, six hours and there’s a lot love, vitality, stress that goes into no matter they’re baking,” Stone tells Us in regards to the collection. “And I feel we’re the one cooking present on tv that you may simply not even be within the working since you’re completely baking the improper factor.”

Crime Scene Kitchen airs on Fox Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

For extra on Stone, decide up the newest concern of Us Weekly, which now consists of 12 extra pages, on stands now.