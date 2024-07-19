Celebrities React to Bob Newhart’s Death

Hollywood has come collectively to mourn the loss of life of the legendary Bob Newhart.

Newhart died on Thursday, July 18, after affected by a sequence of quick sicknesses in line with his publicist, Jerry Digney.

The actor was finest identified for his iconic deadpan supply and his eponymous sequence The Bob Newhart Present within the ‘70s. He additionally performed Papa Elf in 2003’s Elf reverse Will Ferrell and Professor Proton on The Large Bang Idea.

Newhart obtained a number of accolades all through his profession, together with three Grammy Awards, an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe Award.

Maintain scrolling to see which stars have paid tribute to Newhart:

Judd Apatow

“Bob Newhart was the kindest most hilarious man,” the filmmaker shared by way of X on Thursday. “He requested me to make a documentary about his friendship with Don Rickles. I used to be so fortunate to get to spend that point with my hero. His sensible comedy and mild spirit made everybody he encountered so blissful.”

Mark Hamill

“From his groundbreaking stand-up to his two basic sitcoms he gave us a lifetime of laughter,” the Star Wars icon wrote by way of X on Thursday. “Actually one-of-a-kind. Thanks Bob Newhart!”

Jamie Lee Curtis

“They are going to be laughing wherever folks go once they depart us,” the Oscar winner captioned a throwback picture of Newhart by way of Instagram on Thursday. “God, he was humorous! Bob Newhart. You may be missed!”

Al Franken

“Bob Newhart was a large, a genius, and a terrific man,” the Saturday Evening Stay alum and former senator wrote by way of X on Thursday. I’ll at all times keep in mind when he hosted SNL and did a stellar present. He was, as you may anticipate, a pleasure to work with. Might his reminiscence be a blessing.”

Kaley Cuoco

Cuoco, who set to work with Newhart on The Large Bang Idea, shared a sequence of throwback photos from her time on set with the icon.

“What a dream it was to witness the genius that was Bob Newhart. He was elegant, type, beneficiant and completely hilarious,” she wrote by way of her Instagram Story on Thursday. “Each take — each time. Icon ceaselessly.”

The actress additionally shared a shot of Newhart with the complete forged, captioning the throwback pic, “I’ll always remember you, Bob! Thanks for making our desires come true!”

Eric Stonestreet

“Nobody funnier than Bob Newhart. Relaxation In Peace, sir,” the Fashionable Household alum wrote by way of X on Thursday.

Paul Feig

“And we lose one other comedy legend,” the director penned by way of X on Thursday. “I had the respect of doing a visitor function on Newhart & obtained to spend the week listening to the good Bob Newhart making us all snort. An excellent standup & comedic actor, he was really one in every of a sort. His legacy will stay on.”

Dane Prepare dinner

“Mr. Bob Newhart handed away right now. His album The Button-Down Thoughts of Bob Newhart impacted my profession intensely,” the comic mirrored by way of X on Thursday. “He was and is among the finest comedians to ever ship and man he delivered. All the time humorous. All the time from the center. All the time a reminder to me of why I began in rise up. Legend Bob Newhart you might be ceaselessly humorous.”

Alec Baldwin

“Au revoir to the good Bob Newhart…,” Baldwin wrote by way of Instagram alongside a photograph of the comic.

Carol Burnett

“I had the good pleasure of working with Bob and being his pal. He was as type and good as he was humorous. He will likely be missed,” Burnett wrote by way of X of working with Newhart on 1977’s The Rescuers.

Mayim Bialik

Bialik, who teamed up with Newhart on The Large Bang Idea, shared a tribute with The Related Press.

“As a toddler, the Bob Newhart Present offered numerous hours of enjoyment for me – it constituted a few of my earliest coaching within the artwork of sitcom. After I set to work with alongside him on TBBT, it was completely a dream come true,” she mentioned in her assertion. “He was effortlessly skilled, poised, hilarious and extremely approachable. Working with Bob was working within the presence of a real comedy legend — the likes of whom we merely don’t see anymore. How he will likely be missed!”

Al Roker

“One of many nice standup comedians and sitcom stars, Bob Newhart handed right now on the age of 94,” the Immediately persona wrote by way of Instagram alongside a photograph of himself and Newhart smiling from ear to ear after a 2017 interview. “His comedy album, The Button Down Thoughts of Bob Newhart received a Grammy in 1960. He received 3 Grammys, [an] Emmy and a Golden Globe. What [a] beautiful man and an exquisite interview.”