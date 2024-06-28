Celebrities in Europe for Summer Vacation 2024: Photos

Summertime is the proper excuse to e-book a flight to Europe and escape for some time — and celebrities like Nicky Hilton and Reese Witherspoon have performed simply that.

Hilton began her summer time enjoyable a little bit early by jetting off to London with friends Bijou Phillips and Rebecca Vallance-Gasan in mid Might. Days later, Hilton shared one other batch of pictures from her “Women journey 👯‍♀️ South of France version ⚓️🇫🇷🛟🥐” reminiscences.

Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece, mannequin Héloïse Agostinelli and journal editor Tish Weinstock joined in on the enjoyable. The group attended Miu Miu Summer time Membership whereas in Cannes, France.

The next month, Nicky returned to Europe along with her mom, Kathy Hilton, for a dinner and vogue present hosted by Max Mara in Venice, Italy. “Italy by no means disappoints. 🍕🍝🇮🇹🍷,” Nicky captioned a collection of snaps by way of Instagram on June 14, together with as soon as image of her consuming pizza and one other using on a gondola.

Witherspoon, in the meantime, kicked off her European travels in Sweden earlier than exploring Denmark in June.

Scroll right down to see what different European locations celebrities are checking off their must-visit record this summer time: