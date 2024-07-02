Celebrities Attending Wimbledon 2024: David Beckham, More

Wimbledon 2024 is proving to be simply as riveting off the court docket due to the attendance of a number of A-listers.

Soccer legend David Beckham, The Good Place’s Jameela Jamil, Bridgerton star Golda Rosheuvel and extra celebs confirmed their assist on the annual tennis occasion held in London, which kicked off on Monday, July 1.

For the tennis grand slam’s opening day, Beckham seemed trendy as he donned a tan swimsuit with a light-blue shirt and gold tie. He sat contained in the Royal Field alongside his mother, Sandra Beckham, and Sir David Attenborough, and was additionally photographed taking footage with followers — in addition to signing large tennis balls.

Beckham has been identified to make Wimbledon a household affair. In July 2016, he snapped a selfie along with his and spouse Victoria Beckham’s youngest sons whereas at a match.

The star-studded sporting occasion, which is without doubt one of the sport’s 4 main annual tournaments, will conclude on July 14.

Scroll all the way down to see the celebs who’ve attended Wimbledon 2024: