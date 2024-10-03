Celebrities Ask Mariska Hargitay to Play a Dead Body on SVU

Mariska Hargitay’s buddies simply wish to play lifeless.

The Legislation & Order: Particular Victims Unit star revealed that her well-known pals always ask her if they will cameo on the long-running NBC drama — however solely as a lifeless physique.

“All of the well-known individuals. You understand what they need?” Hargitay, 60, shared on the Wednesday, October 2, episode of Late Evening With Seth Meyers. “To be a lifeless physique. It’s so bizarre.”

“It occurs on a regular basis!” the Olivia Benson actress added, joking, “Why don’t these well-known individuals need strains?”

Hargitay’s remarks led to host Seth Meyers admitting that he too would like to be a corpse on SVU.

“I needed to be a lifeless physique,” Meyers instructed the actress. “Throughout the 2007-2008 writers’ strike, I met all these Legislation & Order writers. And I used to be like, ‘I’d like to do a cameo, however I simply wish to be a lifeless physique.’ They usually have been like, ‘Oh, my God, we’d like to have you ever on the present,’ and I’m like, ‘OK, however I’m a lifeless individual.’”

The comic continued, “My agent was like, ‘There’s an element for you.’ I checked out it and I used to be like, ‘I don’t need strains. I simply wish to be a lifeless individual within the park.’”

Meyers is much from the one celeb eager to go from VIP to RIP. Hargitay mentioned that she not too long ago had an identical expertise with a high supermodel.

“This simply occurred to me with a supermodel. I’m not going to call her. A giant supermodel. Like, the supermodel. Like, one of many greats,” Hargitay defined. “I discovered that she beloved my present. So I went to the writers and I mentioned, ‘Can she be on the present?’ And he or she mentioned she needed to be a lifeless physique, however then I mentioned, ‘No, no, we’ve got this nice half for you.’ I name her again. I mentioned, ‘Pay attention, we bought it. We’re going to get you on the present.’ And he or she goes, ‘Oh, no. Oh, no, no, no, no. I wish to be a lifeless physique.’”

SVU, which celebrates its twenty fifth anniversary in 2024, has had a who’s who of visitor stars through the years, together with Robin Williams, Bradley Cooper and Serena Williams.

In January, Hargitay shared a few of her favourite visitor stars completely with Us Weekly.

“There’s been people who have blown my thoughts,” Hargitay mentioned. “There’s been Robin Williams, there was Jeremy Irons […] after which there have been pals that I made which are pals for all times who modified my life, like my husband.”