Celebrating Detroit’s relationship with Windsor on Canada Day

July 1 marks Canada Day, and in honor of our northern neighbor’s nationwide vacation, we had a Canada-packed episode of The Metro to debate the historical past of the land in addition to to have a good time the connection between Detroit and Windsor .

Windsor is the auto capital of Canada and certainly one of our largest buying and selling companions, however we share a deeper connection than some might know. Canada’s southernmost metropolis performed a key position in a number of historic occasions just like the Underground Railroad and Prohibition, serving as a key border crossing between the U.S. and Canada.

Lorene Bridgen-Lennie, assistant curator of the Amherstburg Freedom Museum, joined the present to debate the legacies of Black Canadians and the allies who’ve fostered sturdy communities surrounding Windsor.

“When freedom seekers have been arriving in Canada, it existed in a a lot totally different kind than we consider it at the moment,” Bridgen-Lennie stated. “Again then it was form of creating the muse the place you have been educating newcomers to this land, the way to be activists.”

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens additionally joined the present to share some perception concerning the relationship between Detroit and Windsor and his appreciation for the Motor Metropolis.

“Each time we are able to get a highlight on Detroit, it permits us to shine a highlight on Windsor, and vice versa.” Dilkens stated. “However there’s numerous causes to have a good time Canada. And there’s numerous causes to have a good time Detroit.”

Dilkens additionally shared among the sights Windsor has to supply, together with their casinos, breweries and historic monuments. Windsor can be the house of Canadian Membership Whiskey and the Hiram Walker & Sons Restricted distillery — one of many largest distilleries in North America.

“It’s actually an amazing place to come back for a day journey or spend a weekend and, , store and get extra on your cash in Canada.”

With the Gordie Howe Worldwide bridge close to completion, there’ll quickly be one other hyperlink between the 2 nations to assist improve commerce and journey. Craig Pearson, managing editor of the Windsor Star, joined the present to debate Canadians’ reactions to the undertaking.

Extra Canada Day headlines from The Metro on July 1, 2024:

Rukshini Ponniah-Goulin, govt director of the Downtown Mission in Windsor, and Downtown Windsor Metropolis Councillor Renaldo Agostino joined the present to speak concerning the work being accomplished to develop downtown Windsor

Lionel Kernerman, supervisor of Vacation spot Growth at Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island, joined the present to speak extra about Windsor/Essex historical past and the area’s connection to Detroit.

