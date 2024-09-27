Celebrate the performing arts at the 10th annual Scranton Fringe Festival

Scranton Fringe Pageant’s closing reception, Artwork For All, is free and open to all on the AFA Gallery on Friday, October 4 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Taking Up House is a movie pageant inside Scranton Fringe Pageant that showcases the works of BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, Individuals of Shade) filmmakers.

Social gathering Robotic shall be offered on on the Scranton Cultural Heart’s Junior Ballroom from October 3 by October 5.

SCRANTON — The 2024 Scranton Fringe Pageant marks the Tenth set up of this invigorating celebration of tradition, creativity, and neighborhood. From September 26 by October 5, company can uncover theater, music, artwork, movie, discos, and extra at quite a lot of spots all through the town!

This 12 months’s agenda covers all kinds of shows made by numerous creators. This daring platform focuses on selling the performing arts in NEPA and offering a welcoming environment for all artists.

Conor Kelly O’Brien and Elizabeth Bohan are co-founders of this arts pageant impressed by the landmark Edinburgh Fringe Pageant. Their intention is to offer an area to showcase inventive work, however for Lackawanna County and the encompassing area.

This 12 months options fascinating occasions such because the Battle of the Bards at The VSpot wherein 4 native playwrights are given two days to put in writing a brief play then the scripts are acted out on the spot! There’s additionally the Silent Disco on Friday, September 27, the place the music involves you thru headphones whilst you dance the night time away at Everhart Museum.

The Artwork For All closing reception takes place Friday, October 4, from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. and is free and open to the general public in partnership with the AFA Gallery. The exhibit shall be on show there from September 20 by October 6.

Discover a bit of little bit of all the things on the checklist — a bit of humorous, a bit of scary, a bit of superior!

FULL 2024 SCHEDULE:

17 of Diamonds – September 27 – September 29

Bread Crumb – September 27 – September 29

blue gingham and daylight – September 27 – September 29

Tiny Lovely Issues – September 27 – September 29

Silent Disco @ the Everhart – September 27

If I Might Be A Hero – September 28

New York In Chains – Teen Model – September 28

Cadavera’s Cult Film Membership-presents 13 Ghosts – September 28

Battle of the Bards – September 29

Muse & Mingle – October 1

Colombinus – October 2

Dwelling Rule: An irreverent catholic horror-comedy – October 3 – October 5

Love in White-Inked Mom’s Milk — Hope Austin – October 3 – October 5

Social gathering Robotic – October 3 – October 5

Mimosas – October 3 – October 5

Immersive Bee Audio Expertise – October 4

ART FOR ALL: artwork exhibit and Fringe 10 12 months retrospective – October 4

Taking Up House – October 4 – October 5

Time Machine Blueprints: The Present – October 4 – October 5

Fringe Cabaret – October 4

As soon as Upon an Orchestra – October 5

Teen Silent Disco – October 5

Humorous on the Fringe – October 5

Tickets for many Scranton Fringe Pageant are $15 and the occasions will happen at numerous venues all through Downtown Scranton. Go to scrantonfringe.org for extra data on locations, exhibits, and instances.