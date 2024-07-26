Cease tosses second no-hitter in Padres history | News

Dylan Stop tossed the second no-hitter in San Diego Padres historical past on Thursday, carrying his workforce to a 3-0 Main League Baseball victory at Washington.

The 28-year-old American right-hander improved to 10-8 with 9 strikeouts and three walks over 9 no-hit innings, throwing a career-high 114 pitches.

“Unbelievable. It is loopy,” Stop mentioned. “That was fairly particular.”

He turned the primary Padres pitcher to hurl a no-hitter since Joe Musgrove in April 2021 at Texas, when San Diego ended its 53-season await the workforce’s first no-hitter.

“It was an impressive efficiency,” Padres supervisor Mike Shildt mentioned, who watched on as Stop waited by way of a 76-minute rain delay within the first inning earlier than baffling Nationals batters.

Stop got here inside an out of a no-hitter two years in the past when he performed for the Chicago White Sox nevertheless it was damaged up by a participant who’s now amongst his Padres teammates, Luis Arraez.

Stop had two outs within the prime of the ninth earlier than Minnesota’s Arraez singled to proper discipline to doom the no-hit bid on the point of success.

On Thursday, Washington’s C.J. Abrams flew out to proper discipline to finish the sport, regardless that he gave Stop a second’s scare.

“I had a flashback proper there and made positive I acquired the slider slightly bit decrease,” Stop mentioned. “Off the bat it regarded like a bloop hit nevertheless it stayed up and I used to be screaming and yelling. It felt superior.”

Padres pitching coach Ruben Niebla had joked with Stop about his near-miss no-hit effort and was amongst those that satisfied Shildt to go away Stop within the recreation during the last two innings.

“Rube joked with me after the final one and requested when are we going to get an actual one so it is fairly good,” Stop mentioned.

“I had thrown 94 pitches and simply mentioned I really feel nice and if we get by way of the subsequent one in 105, I’ve thrown 113 this 12 months. Fortunately, they let me speak him into it and right here we’re.”

He is the primary pitcher since at the least 1901 with 30 or extra strikeouts and two or fewer hits allowed over a three-game span.

Stop turned solely the sixth pitcher since 1961 to lose a no-hit try with two outs within the ninth inning then later full a no-hitter, becoming a member of a listing that features Tom Seaver, Roy Halladay and Dave Stieb.

