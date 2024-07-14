CBS prempting ‘Sunday Morning’ for assassination attempt coverage

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the most recent information, mission case research and product bulletins in broadcast expertise, inventive design and engineering delivered to your inbox.

CBS is preempting “CBS Information Sunday Morning” July 14, 2024, in favor of a particular report on updates into the investigation of the assassination making an attempt at a marketing campaign rally for Donald Trump the day past.

CBS Information chief political analyst John Dickerson will anchor the printed, which is able to air at 9 a.m. Jap and run till 10:30 a.m.

The community may even air “Face the Nation” as regular, which is able to possible comprise extra protection of the taking pictures.

The community’s streaming service CBS Information 24/7 is beginning protection at 8 a.m. jap.

CBS doesn’t sometimes air a stay information program on Sunday mornings, as an alternative utilizing “Sunday Morning” and “Face the Nation” to fill its schedule on most stations.

ABC sometimes airs a weekend version of “Good Morning America.” NBC airs “Sunday At the moment with Willie Geist.” Each of those networks additionally embrace their very own Sunday morning political affairs packages.

NBC Information introduced weekday “At the moment” co-anchor Savannah Guthrie together with Willie Geist to air a particular version of “At the moment” within the “Sunday At the moment” timeslot. ABC had all three of its weekday anchors, Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan for a particular version of “GMA.”

NBC supplied a particular report at 8 a.m. jap for associates, although it seems that NBC-owned stations in not less than some markets opted to hold locally-produced protection of the taking pictures combined in with native information and climate.

In keeping with information beforehand supplied, “Sunday Morning” was slated to function segments on the upcoming Republican Nationwide Conference, actor Ralph Macchio, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (who’s misidentified as a Republican in some listings), artist Banksy, elephants, democracy in Hong Kong, the New York Metropolis Ballet and recommendation on the right way to keep cool throughout sizzling summer time temperatures.

This story has been up to date with a clip of the particular report open and particulars about different networks’ protection.