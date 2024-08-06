Cathy Repola Retires As Motion Editors Guild Executive Director

Cathy Repola will retire because the nationwide government director of the Movement Image Editors Guild on the finish of January 2025.

Repola has labored on the Editors Guild, IATSE Native 700, for 32 years, and has been nationwide government director since 2016. A search committee might be appointed to fill the place.

“Working for the Guild has been a particularly rewarding profession,” Repola mentioned. “I’ve at all times had a profound dedication to the Guild and our mission and a deep affinity for our members. Now, I’ve reached a spot in my life the place I need to shift my priorities to my family members and associates.”

“Cathy has been an indispensable chief for the Guild these previous eight years. She has helped lead us efficiently by a few of the most hard-fought and complex contract negotiations in our historical past, and thru many difficult occasions, and performed all of it with exceptional braveness and beauty. Whoever succeeds her could have some very massive footwear to fill,” mentioned Guild President Alan Heim, ACE.

The Movement Image Editors Guild represents about 9,000 post-production professionals, together with image editors, sound editors, mixers and extra, in Los Angeles and New York.