Catholics, Others Respond to Mockery of Last Supper at Paris Olympics| National Catholic Register

Bishop Barron mentioned the blasphemous act was emblematic of a “deeply secularist postmodern society” that identifies Christianity as its enemy.

A drag queen-led parody of the Final Supper featured throughout Friday’s opening ceremonies of the 2024 Paris Olympics has sparked a wave of incensed reactions and denunciations.

Probably the greatest recognized prelates of the Catholic Church in the USA, Bishop Robert Barron of Minnesota, referred to as on Catholics to “make their voices heard” in response to what he referred to as “the gross mockery of the Final Supper.”

In a put up on X, Bishop Barron mentioned the blasphemous act was emblematic of a “deeply secularist postmodern society” that identifies Christianity as its enemy.

In the meantime, in reparation for the blasphemy, Bishop Donald Hying of Madison, Wisconsin, instantly referred to as on all Catholics to “quick and pray, renew our devotion to the Eucharist, the Sacred Coronary heart and the Virgin Mary.”

“Might Jesus be adored and liked in each tabernacle all through the world,” Bishop Hying added in a put up on X wherein he thanked the Lord for the Eucharist, the Final Supper and his “love for us.”

Bishop Daniel Flores of Brownsville, Texas was additionally fast to share his response, stating “My vocabulary will not be diversified sufficient to discover a phrase for the sensation within the pit of my abdomen” and asserting that individuals of Christian religion “deserve extra respect.”

Bishop Flores’ sentiments have been additionally echoed by non-Christians. “Whilst a Jew, I’m infuriated by this outrageous insult to Jesus and Christianity,” mentioned Dr. Eli David. He panned the opening ceremonies as reflecting a Europe that’s “culturally dying.”

The world’s materially richest man, Elon Musk, additionally referred to as the spectacle “extraordinarily disrespectful to Christians.”

For his half, United States Senator Marco Rubio, a Catholic, responded to what he referred to as the Olympic “freak present” by quoting Jude 1:18 “Within the final time there shall be scoffers who will dwell based on their very own godless wishes.”