Catherine Toth Fox: This Principal Made A Community Centered On Raising Fish And Vegetables

Garret Zakahi beloved fishing in Aiea streams as a boy. He used his information of aquaponics to rework his Waikiki college.

When Garret Zakahi joined Jefferson Elementary Faculty in Waikiki as principal, enrollment was below 300 college students and there have been way more residents requesting a geographic exception for his or her youngsters to attend different public faculties than the opposite method round. In reality, 11 years in the past, nobody requested a GE to Jefferson.

That needed to change.

So he had an concept. He needed to create one thing particular at Jefferson, a motive for folks to ship their youngsters to the historic college on Kapahulu Avenue. In lower than six months, he did simply that — and extra.

A little bit backstory: Zakahi majored in aquaculture on the College of Hawaii Manoa, following a ardour he had rising up fishing within the streams in Aiea. It wasn’t till he realized working within the trade on the time wouldn’t pay the payments that he went again to UH for a grasp of training in instructing diploma.

“I had an awakening,” Zakahi says, laughing, about incomes $6.25 an hour elevating shrimp.

Together with his aquaculture expertise — and curiosity — he determined to construct aquaponics techniques on the college. Aquaponics is an method to farming that integrates aquaculture and hydroponics to optimize the manufacturing of fish and greens. It simply match into the college’s STEM curriculum whereas selling the essential message of sustainability.

Inside six months — with Zakahi placing in lengthy hours after college and on weekends — this system was up and operating. It began with the older youngsters arising with the design for 4 aquaponics techniques, deciding what it will appear like and what they might develop. In simply 5 months, the children had discovered about system design, collected knowledge on the mass of fish and vegetation they have been rising and tracked water movement and pH ranges. Oh, they usually harvested tilapia, herbs and taro leaves that they shared with their

households and the college’s school and employees.

“If an administrator is worked up a few mission, it filters all the way down to all people else,” says Zakahi, 59, who’s labored in public faculties in Hawaii for 33 years. “My ardour turned our ardour.”

Principal Garret Zakahi in entrance of certainly one of his aquaponics techniques. (Catherine Toth Fox/Civil Beat/2024)

Over the past decade, Jefferson’s aquaponics program has grown. Right now, the college has two fenced-off areas with dozens of develop beds filled with vegetation and lots of of fish, all cared for by college students. Many of the tools — develop beds, hole tile, fencing, even the fingerlings — have been donated to the college.

The 2 areas — he calls them the twenty first Century Studying Facilities — flank the primary walkway on campus, and that was accomplished on objective.

“So while you’re wanting left and proper, all you see is alternative,” he explains.

Each baby, from pre-Okay to fifth grade, works in these facilities, from feeding fish to measuring vegetation to harvesting crops.

The college additionally added about two dozen small group backyard plots close to the aquaponics techniques. Some 35 residents, most of whom stay in close by condos, come on campus earlier than 7:30 a.m. and after 3 p.m. to work of their gardens. The college will get “zoo doo,” a high-value combination of largely elephant poop from the Honolulu Zoo, in change for banana stumps to feed the animals. Suffice it to say these gardens are thriving, with snap peas, cherry tomatoes, taro, cucumbers, peppers and quite a lot of herbs.

“It was a chance for us to provide again to the group,” Zakahi says, including that almost all of the households who personal plots have youngsters attending the college.

Jefferson’s aquaponics program has change into so in style households line up for produce and fish, all offered without cost. Each instructor, staffer and household will get two heads of Manoa lettuce a yr, all grown from seed by the scholars in three aquaponics techniques. And for every part else — taro, ung choy, herbs — there’s a pluck-don’t-pull coverage.

Principal Garret Zakahi says he has managed to create a group at Jefferson Elementary Faculty centered on the aquaponics mission. (Catherine Toth Fox/Civil Beat/2024)

Over the previous decade, Zakahi has been sharing his expertise with different lecturers desirous about beginning aquaponics packages at their faculties. Simply this week, lecturers from Kaiser Excessive Faculty visited him to learn the way they’ll increase their present aquaponics system.

Aquaponics offers a method for faculties, particularly in city areas, to combine farming into their STEM curriculum. And there’s a tangible output: meals.

“It’s all about sustainability,” Zakahi says. “Or, as I wish to name it, sus-STEM-ability.”

His plan labored, too.

Right now, Jefferson has 350 college students, a few of whom attend the college on GEs. However that’s not what he’s most pleased with.

He loves the group that has been created across the college — the volunteers who work within the gardens, the households who benefit from the recent fish and veggies and the children who’re enthusiastic about studying.

“This actually is a hidden gem,” he says.

