Category 4 storm updates; latest projected path map

--> Beryl, the earliest hurricane to achieve Class 5 energy on file within the Atlantic, weakened to a Class 4 on Tuesday afternoon. RELATED: Hurricane Beryl turns into Class 5 storm

-->

In response to the Nationwide Hurricane Middle, Beryl is anticipated to maneuver throughout the southeastern and central Caribbean on Tuesday. Weakening is anticipated.

SUGGESTED: Are you ready for hurricane season?

We’re maintaining a tally of the place it should go from there. Keep up-to-date on the newest by downloading the free FOX Native app or the FOX 26 Climate app.

On Monday, Beryl made landfall on the island of Carriacou in Grenada because the earliest Class 4 storm within the Atlantic.