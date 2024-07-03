Category 4 storm updates; latest projected path map

Beryl, the earliest hurricane to achieve Class 5 energy on file within the Atlantic, weakened to a Class 4 on Tuesday afternoon.
In response to the Nationwide Hurricane Middle, Beryl is anticipated to maneuver throughout the southeastern and central Caribbean on Tuesday. Weakening is anticipated.
On Monday, Beryl made landfall on the island of Carriacou in Grenada because the earliest Class 4 storm within the Atlantic.
Beryl’s energy might fluctuate barely within the coming days, however it’s projected to pose important dangers to Jamaica on Wednesday and the Cayman Islands by Wednesday night time and into Thursday.
It additionally was the earliest Class 4 Atlantic hurricane, besting Hurricane Dennis, which grew to become a Class 4 storm on July 8, 2005. Beryl later grew to become the earliest Class 5 noticed within the Atlantic basin on file, and solely the second Class 5 hurricane in July after Hurricane Emily in 2005, the Nationwide Hurricane Middle mentioned.
