Casting News, Release Date, More

When Yellowstone aired its midseason finale again in January 2023, the longer term was trying ominous for the Dutton household on the fifth season of the Paramount Community mega-hit collection. For a refresher, Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) had simply thrown down the gauntlet in opposition to his sister Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and father John Dutton (Kevin Costner) in a transfer that may usher in an all-out battle between the embittered relations. Will Jamie kill Beth? Or will John kill Jamie first? These had been the high-stakes questions sitting with viewers.

Then, the destiny of TV’s greatest present modified course.

Behind the scenes, a scheduling dispute with Yellowstone star and patriarch Costner ushered in a months-long manufacturing delay on the second half of season 5. The forged and crew had been planning to renew filming in March 2023 with an introduced summer season premiere date, however these dates got here and went. Not till early Could of 2023 would the community announce that Yellowstone was going again into manufacturing, however that the remaining episodes, which had been set for a November 2023 debut, would mark an abrupt ending to the beloved neo-Western saga and flagship collection. There have been, nevertheless, new plans to proceed the Dutton dynasty (which already counts spinoffs 1923 and 1883 in its steady) with a Yellowstone sequel collection, broadly reported to star Matthew McConaughey and debut in December 2023.

The announcement, nevertheless, got here simply days after the Could 2 writers strike, which might finally usher within the July 13 SAG-AFTRA strike; the uncommon 2023 double strike successfully shutting down Hollywood productions and grinding U.S.-produced collection — together with Yellowstone — to a halt.

The standing of the ultimate episodes of Yellowstone had been then locked within the barn for months — till the flagship collection was given a November 2024 premiere date send-off following the decision of the strikes. Beneath, The Hollywood Reporter is preserving observe of the whole lot because it develops in regards to the collection, co-created by Yellowstone-verse boss Taylor Sheridan, because it rides off into the evening.

When Will the Remaining Episodes Air?

When this all started, we initially predicted: “Probably, someday in 2024.” And, we had been proper. Paramount Community went on to announce that the second half of the ultimate season will air Nov. 10 at 8 p.m.

Manufacturing had been set to renew in late spring 2024 and, on Could 20, the community introduced that manufacturing had lastly begun in Montana on the ultimate episodes.

Earlier than two of Hollywood’s greatest guilds, WGA and SAG-AFTRA, discovered themselves in a standoff with the studios, Yellowstone had not but begun manufacturing. The scripts from creator Sheridan, who writes all the collection, weren’t but full. (April to October is after they sometimes shoot, with snowy Montana winters complicating filming on the closely out of doors collection.) Sheridan started engaged on the scripts as soon as the writers strike resolved in September 2023.

Now, scripts are full and filming is underway.

The place Does the Solid Stand?

Months earlier than the writers strike was known as, stories of Costner desirous to exit the collection despatched a jolt via the Yellowstone-verse. How might TV’s greatest hit proceed with out its Oscar-winning lead?

In late March 2023, president and CEO of Showtime/MTV Leisure Studios Chris McCarthy, spoke to these fears when he advised The Hollywood Reporter that Yellowstone “wouldn’t be what it’s immediately with out Kevin and we hope that that stays for a very long time to come back.” Flash ahead to Could of 2023, when viewers had been advised that Costner can be staying on the collection however that the collection is ending. However the still-looming query remained: In what capability will viewers see John Dutton? (McCarthy later advised THR: “This Yellowstone chapter is closing earlier than all of us needed, however we really feel good with the place it’s going to finish.”)

In late June 2023, Sheridan sat down with THR for a uncommon cowl story the place he opened up in regards to the scheduling conflict, shedding gentle on the supply of the delay: Costner needed to deal with his personal Western epic, a four-movie ardour mission titled Horizon that he’s co-writing, directing and starring in (and went on to premiere at 2024 Cannes in Could 2024). “He and the community had been arguing about when he may very well be finished with Yellowstone. I mentioned, ‘We will definitely work a schedule towards [his preferred exit date],’ which we did,” mentioned the prolific TV hitmaker. “However as soon as attorneys get entangled, then individuals don’t get to speak to one another and begin saying issues that aren’t true and try to shift blame primarily based on how the press or public appear to be reacting. He took quite a lot of this on the chin and I don’t know that anybody deserves it. His film appears to be an excellent precedence to him and he desires to shift focus. I certain hope [the movie is] value it — and that it’s an excellent one.”

Cowl story author James Hibberd had reported that there have been ongoing discussions to attempt to persuade Costner to movie a number of scenes to wrap his character. Sheridan hinted that John Dutton was by no means going to be round for the very finish of the present in his authentic script. Nonetheless, the creator admitted, “I’m disillusioned. It truncates the closure of his character. It doesn’t alter it, nevertheless it truncates it.”

In early September 2023 throughout a divorce listening to from spouse Christine Baumgartner, Costner went on the file for the primary time in regards to the dispute, saying he would possibly take the present to court docket. Per stories, Costner claimed he’s owed $12 million for the second half of season 5 after Paramount “walked away” from negotiations. “We tried to barter, they provided me much less cash than earlier seasons [and] there have been points with the inventive,” he mentioned.

As for whether or not or not that meant Sheridan would write Costner completely off the collection — and ship him an off-camera destiny — media e-newsletter Puck reported that Sheridan did simply that and wrote the post-strike again half of season 5 with out John Dutton. Months later, in April 2024, Costner made his first public feedback on his Yellowstone destiny, implying that there’s nonetheless an opportunity Sheridan might revisit the script.

“I’d like to have the ability to do it however we haven’t been in a position to … I assumed I used to be going to make seven [seasons] however proper now we’re at 5. So the way it works out — I hope it does — however they’ve bought quite a lot of completely different exhibits occurring. Possibly it is going to. Possibly this may circle again to me. If it does and I really feel actually comfy with [it], I’d like to do it,” he advised Leisure Tonight whereas at CinemaCon selling Horizon: An American Saga.

He added, “[Dutton] must be proactive in what occurs and I’ve type of had my very own fantasy how [the character’s final arc] is likely to be. However that’s Taylor’s factor. I mentioned as a lot to him some time again. I had ideas the way it might occur, however we simply need to see.”

However, if Costner wasn’t concerned at that stage, with scripts full and manufacturing underway, it began to appear lower than doubtless that he can be.

When talking to THR‘s Awards Chatter podcast in Could 2024 the day earlier than Paramount Community introduced that filming was underway, Costner mentioned that, from his perspective, the scripts for the second-half of season 5 weren’t prepared in time earlier than having to start out on his ardour mission movie, Horizon, which made its debut on the Cannes Movie Pageant. “I had 400 individuals ready for me and my very own cash there. And so, a collection that I gave all my consideration to for 5 seasons, I nonetheless was ready to try this. However I couldn’t break my phrase with actors that I made guarantees with, and a promise I made to myself. It doesn’t matter how a lot cash you throw at me,” he mentioned. He mentioned he would certainly return to Yellowstone, however there may be nonetheless no phrase on Costner’s participation.

After which in June 2024, Costner all-but confirmed that he’s presently not concerned — although he left the door barely ajar, ought to something change earlier than they wrap. “I might love to return below the precise circumstances I believe that each one of us need. For me, it actually must be the precise circumstances. Saying there’s an opportunity, there’s at all times an opportunity. I really like the factor. You’ve bought to be actually clear about that,” he mentioned on the Immediately. Later telling Individuals he was disillusioned that nobody got here to his protection as this has performed out within the press however nonetheless, if the script feels proper, he hasn’t written off coming again for extra: “If that occurs, I might step into it if I agreed with the way it was being finished.”

The official forged, in the meantime, additionally has but to be introduced.

How Many Episodes Will There Be?

An official episode rely has but to be revealed by the community. Sheridan, who was pencils down in help of the WGA’s efforts when talking to THR for the duvet story, instructed at the moment that he would possibly make greater than the beforehand reported six last episodes. “If I believe it takes 10 episodes to wrap it up, they’ll give me 10,” Sheridan says. “It’ll be so long as it must be.”

What Will the Remaining Run Be With out (or With Much less) John Dutton?

Yellowstone has constructed a sprawling forged of characters whom viewers have come to know and root for throughout the present’s 5 seasons. And whereas the largest storyline when the present left off was certainly centered across the battle between Beth and Jamie — with Montana Gov. John Dutton squarely placing himself on Beth’s facet — the feud definitely arrange the likelihood that John may very well be shortly taken to the “prepare station” (the Dutton code time period for the place they bury the our bodies of their enemies).

When talking in June after the writers strike however forward of the actors strike, Bentley advised THR he hadn’t talked to Costner and hadn’t but seen any scripts, however he had given a lot thought to how the the destiny of the characters would possibly play out.

“Does Jamie go down with John? Does John go down due to Jamie? Does Jamie have a hand in it in any respect, or does it end up Jamie tries to guard him? There are such a lot of potential methods he offers with John’s ending,” he mentioned. “We’re at a degree the place I believe the whole lot is feasible with the Duttons. It’s so sizzling and flamable proper now that it might blow all of them up collectively. I believe the potential for that’s actual. However I additionally know that I’m at all times stunned by Taylor and the turns and instructions. With the stress and hazard proper now, it probably may very well be both they’re all gone, or considered one of them survives.”

John’s departure would additionally go away room to focus on extra of the ensemble of characters, which incorporates Kayce (Luke Grimes) and Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille), Chief Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) and right-hand man Mo (Mo Brings A lot), Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) and the cowboys within the Dutton’s bunkhouse (performed by Forrie J. Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Jake Ream, Ryan Bingham and Jen Landon), in addition to newer antagonists performed by Daybreak Olivieri and Piper Perabo.

Grimes not too long ago mentioned he understood Costner’s choice to prioritize Horizon, however known as it “unlucky” for the story. “No matter occurred there may be unlucky if it’s modified something about how the present was going to unfold,” he mentioned. It has beforehand been reported that Costner needed to approve his character’s destiny within the collection, however Sheridan — like most showrunners — doesn’t sometimes let actors decide how their character’s storylines finish.

What Is the Way forward for the Franchise?

The Yellowstone-verse isn’t slowing down. Actually, it’s solely ramping up. With the flagship reigning because the most-watched collection throughout cable and broadcast, Paramount Community beforehand confirmed that two extra spinoffs are within the works: 2024 (working title), a present-day story, and one other prequel, 1944, that can observe within the footsteps of 1883 and 1923.

After setting scores information and launching a number of star-driven spinoffs (Religion Hill and Tim McGraw, in addition to Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren now rely themselves among the many Duttons), the ranch drama has sparked a Western style craze and has turn out to be a mannequin for a brand new wave of franchise-building.

Amid the content material halt and delay from the strikes, Paramount International appeared to broaden the Yellowstone viewers much more. Paramount Community launched a linear, weekly rerelease of prequel hit 1883 in June and CBS has been airing edited episodes of Yellowstone on its schedule Sunday nights (the primary season premiered to a strong begin in scores).

In the meantime the franchise’s second prequel collection, 1923, was renewed for a second season earlier than the strike and the sequel collection was introduced to be airing in tandem with the ultimate season of Yellowstone (it stays to be seen if these plans will stay). Sheridan had confirmed to THR that he was planning a number of extra prequels; and now a type of has been confirmed. (The beforehand introduced 4 Sixes collection, which was set to observe Yellowstone cowboy Jimmy, performed by Jefferson White, is on maintain.) “I believe there shall be sufficient for a lot of extra [prequels] — three or 4,” he mentioned. “Chris McCarthy trusts me, as a result of I haven’t been mistaken but.”

The place Will the Sequel Sequence Soar?

The follow-up installment, now tentatively named 2024, was given a straight-to-series order and can stream on Paramount+ (sooner or later sooner or later). Sheridan had hinted in THR‘s cowl story that the spinoff — which might be the primary to happen after the occasions of Yellowstone — would possibly lean on a wholly new forged and site, nevertheless it’s now been introduced that the collection will proceed exploring the Dutton household dynasty with new characters and areas, in addition to some present characters.

There’s nonetheless no official phrase on McConaughey’s casting, or on which Yellowstone stars will return, however Hauser not too long ago hinted that his Rip and Reilly’s Beth might play an element within the sequel.

Particulars on 1944 are scarce in the mean time, however the creator had hinted that his method can be much like that taken with the prequels, which functioned as stand-alone tales inside the generational household tree. “There are many locations the place a lifestyle that existed for 150 years is slamming in opposition to a brand new lifestyle, however the challenges are fully completely different. There are quite a lot of locations you’ll be able to inform this story,” he mentioned.

James Hibberd contributed to this story.

This story initially posted July 2023 and is up to date as information develops.