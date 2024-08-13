Casting Assistants Unionize With the Teamsters

Freelance casting assistants in New York and Los Angeles have unanimously voted to unionize with two Teamsters Locals.

In a Nationwide Labor Relations Board vote whose ballots had been counted on Monday, 91 casting assistants employed by prime studios supported unionizing with Teamsters Locals 399 and 817. The election befell between July 19 and Aug. 9, with the competition open to any casting assistants who had labored 15 days with a single main studio over the course of a yr. Casting assistants employed on initiatives by Alliance of Movement Image and Tv Producer member firms in addition to Netflix, which has a separate casting contract with the Teamsters, had been eligible to participate.

The Teamsters have represented casting administrators and affiliate casting administrators in bargaining since 2006. Monday’s election now brings remaining members of the casting division into the fold.

“This organizing win proves that casting in each Los Angeles and New York is by Teamsters. I’m pleased with not solely the assistants of their struggle to make enhancements to their profession and livelihood but in addition our 399 and 817 members that stepped as much as assist this group of their struggle,” Native 399 principal officer Lindsay Dougherty mentioned in a press release.

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to the AMPTP for remark.

The Teamsters Native 399 estimates that the bargaining unit might in the end embrace round 150-200 casting assistants. Whereas the Teamsters first went public with their union drive in April, organizing had been ongoing for about eight months previous to that time.

In accordance with the Native, the group is searching for to boost wages and set up a union well being and pension plan by organizing. Casting assistants will quickly have their likelihood to make these adjustments: The Teamsters are presently scheduled to move into bargaining on their casting contract with the AMPTP on August 26. That pact will now embrace casting assistants, Native 399 said on Monday.

“Casting performs an integral position in each single manufacturing and infrequently units the inspiration for any mission,” Dougherty added. “Our members’ onerous work, creativity and experience of their craft will drive our struggle with the AMPTP for the pay, advantages and dealing situations which are owed.”