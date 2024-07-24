Casey Soward Named President & CEO At Boston’s Boch Center

BOSTON, MA (CelebrityAccess) — The Boch Middle, dwelling to Boston’s Wang and Shubert Theatres, introduced the appointment of Casey Soward to the roles of President and CEO.

Soward will assume his new duties on the Boch Middle in early Fall, entering into the function vacated by Josiah Spaulding, Jr. who retired in Might after 38 years and after taking part in a key function in remodeling the Boch Middle into one of many nation’s main performing arts facilities.

“Remodeling lives and communities by means of the humanities has been my life’s work,” stated Soward. “From presenting world-class performances to preserving and restoring historic venues, I imagine within the profound impression that arts and cultural applications can have on society. Each step alongside my profession path has ready me to steer probably the most modern and admired performing arts facilities. It’s an honor to be chosen as the brand new President and CEO of the Boch Middle and a privilege to construct on Joe Spaulding’s many successes at this proud establishment.”

Soward joins the Boch Middle after a tenure as Government Director of The Cabot Performing Arts Middle in Beverly, Massachusetts, overseeing the event of the venue from a start-up to a profitable regional PAC. He additionally oversaw a spherical of capital investments that propelled a renovation of the Cabot from a run-down former Vaudeville-era film home to a contemporary efficiency facility.

Soward’s resume additionally consists of roles at New England Philharmonic, the place he served as Government Director, and the Middle for the Arts on the College of Massachusetts, Lowell, the place he held the function of Technical Director.

A Massachusetts native, Soward acquired his grasp’s diploma in arts administration from Boston College and his bachelor’s diploma in music manufacturing and engineering from Berklee School of Music.

“All through his profession, Casey has demonstrated a dedication to excellence and innovation. He’s a talented fundraiser, a dynamic chief who actively engages together with his workers and the communities he serves, and a artistic programmer devoted to reaching new audiences,” stated Board Chair Mark Weld. “I welcome the prospect to work with Casey as we refine and implement the Boch Middle’s Strategic Imaginative and prescient Plan that may information us properly into the long run.”