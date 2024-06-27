Cases found in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention issued a well being alert Tuesday of the danger of dengue fever infections in the USA, together with a minimum of 13 circumstances in Palm Seashore County.

The alert comes from an unexpectedly increased variety of dengue fever circumstances which were reported throughout the nation, in line with the CDC.

The company mentioned many international locations are reporting increased circumstances than regular this yr due to scorching temperatures, which may create perfect situations for mosquitoes to unfold the illness.

Based on the CDC, most native transmission of dengue in the USA occurs in areas the place dengue is widespread, like U.S. territories and freely related states.

Your Well being Issues Well being officers inform US medical doctors to be alert for dengue fever 2:53 PM, Jun 25, 2024

A complete of two,241 circumstances have been reported to this point this yr within the U.S. A lot of the circumstances reported are travel-related, in line with the CDC.

Within the U.S., Puerto Rico declared a public well being emergency, with practically 1,500 reported circumstances.

Florida has probably the most reported circumstances within the continental U.S. Most of these circumstances are in Miami-Dade County.

Palm Seashore County has 13 reported circumstances. All these circumstances are travel-related.

“Most dengue fevers is acquired via vacationers,” mentioned Dr. Leslie Diaz, and infectious illness specialist in Palm Seashore County. “Folks that go to areas that’s endemic there. They purchase it by a chunk of a mosquito and so they journey again dwelling right here.”

As of Wednesday, there have been no reported circumstances in Martin, St. Lucie, Okeechobee, and Indian River counties.

The CDC mentioned dengue fever signs can begin inside a number of days of being bitten, however can take two weeks to develop. The most typical signs embrace fever, nausea, rash, and physique ache. Extreme circumstances could cause shock, inner bleeding, and even loss of life.

“Perhaps one out of 20 circumstances can current with sepsis. Septic shock,” Diaz mentioned.

Dengue is unfold via the chunk of an contaminated mosquito. There isn’t a broadly obtainable dengue vaccine to forestall dengue an infection, in line with the CDC. One of the simplest ways to forestall dengue is to guard your self from mosquito bites.

Hold pores and skin lined when outside

Put on loose-fitting and long-sleeved shirts and pants

Use insect repellent

Do away with standing water round your own home, the place bugs prefer to breed

Be vigilant when touring this summer time

“Consciousness is the important thing,” Diaz mentioned. “I am gonna put my mosquito repellent on once I go outdoors. Or I am gonna put on unfastened, cool clothes which might be long-sleeved. These are the issues that it’s a must to take into account if you journey.”