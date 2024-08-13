Carvalho joins Brentford from Liverpool

Brentford has signed Fábio Carvalho from Liverpool on a five-year deal, with a one-year membership choice.

The attacking midfielder performed 21 occasions for the Reds since becoming a member of in 2022. He carried out nicely for Arne Slot’s facet throughout their pre-season tour of america this summer time, scoring in wins over Arsenal and Manchester United.

Carvalho joined the Reds after breaking by means of throughout the opposite facet of west London with Fulham, as he netted 10 objectives and recorded eight assists as a 19-year-old of their Championship promotion-winning marketing campaign in 2021/22.

Mortgage spells final season with RB Leipzig within the Bundesliga and Hull Metropolis within the Championship adopted; it was on the latter the place he actually impressed, as he scored 9 occasions in 20 video games on the finish of the marketing campaign.

On the signing, Brentford head coach Thomas Frank mentioned: “Fábio is a participant with numerous qualities. He can play in all the entrance three or 4 positions in a 4-3-3 or a 4-2-3-1. His finest place might be as a no.10 or coming in from the left.

“Offensively, he has nice skills on the ball: he can go previous gamers, slide a move, create probabilities and get on the tip of probabilities. He is a kind of participant that we do not have a lot of within the squad so he’ll add that one thing further for us.

“His skill and mentality to work arduous within the strain can be very, superb. That is together with him ticking all of the packing containers from a cultural perspective and being the best character. So we’re more than happy to see him are available in and push the workforce ahead.”

Carvalho was born in Portugal, the place he was in Benfica’s youth academy, earlier than a transfer to London along with his household on the age of 11.

He performed for Balham earlier than being signed by Fulham in 2015, the place he broke by means of into the primary workforce throughout their 2020/21 marketing campaign as an 18-year-old. He scored his first purpose in a 3-1 defeat to Southampton, earlier than the Cottagers had been relegated later that season.

The attacking midfielder made 36 Championship appearances the next time period, recording 18 purpose contributions, as Fulham received the division.

After that unbelievable season as a teen within the second tier, a transfer to FA and EFL Cup winners Liverpool adopted, as he performed 21 video games and scored three objectives in his first yr on the membership, together with a last-minute winner in opposition to Newcastle United at Anfield.

He joined RB Leipzig on mortgage in the beginning of final season, earlier than he was recalled having performed 9 Bundesliga video games for the German outfit; Hull then signed him for the second half of the marketing campaign, when he netted 9 objectives in 20 video games, because the Tigers narrowly missed out on the play-offs.

