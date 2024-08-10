Cartoon Network Website Shuts Down, Visitors Redirected to Max Sign-Up

Cartoon Community has been scrubbed from the net.

Warner Bros. Discovery this week pulled the complete contents of cartoonnetwork.com offline — redirecting guests to a touchdown web page on Max, its subscription-streaming service, encouraging followers to enroll to observe their favourite Cartoon Community exhibits. The shuttering of the positioning seems to have occurred Thursday, Aug. 8.

“On the lookout for episodes of your favourite Cartoon Community exhibits? Try what’s obtainable to stream on Max (subscription required),” a pop-up message says on the brand new Max touchdown web page. “Join Max, the place it’s also possible to create a Children Profile with scores restrictions and extra privateness protections to maintain it enjoyable and kid-friendly! Cable subscribers, proceed to get pleasure from your favourite CN programming in your TV and related apps as effectively!”

In an announcement, a Cartoon Community spokesperson informed Selection: “We’re specializing in the Cartoon Community exhibits and social media the place we discover customers are essentially the most engaged and there’s a significant potential for development.” The rep famous that on linear TV, the Cartoon Community will proceed to supply 11 hours of programming from 6 a.m.-5 p.m. day by day.

The Cartoon Community web site had beforehand provided full episodes and video clips for its roster of exhibits, together with “Journey Time,” “Craig of the Creek,” “The Wonderful World of Gumball,” “Teen Titans GO!,” “Steven Universe,” “We Naked Bears” and “Clarence.” The location additionally provided entry to free video games, together with video games for “Teen Titans GO!”, “Journey Time” and “Gumball.”

The shutdown of cartoonnetwork.com comes per week after WBD informed subscribers it is going to sundown the Boomerang basic ‘toon streamer efficient Sept. 30 — and migrating prospects (and the content material catalog) over to Max.

WBD’s killing off of the Cartoon Community seems to be a cost-cutting transfer, in addition to one supposed to spur followers to pay up for Max. In a collection of comparable strikes, Paramount International earlier this summer time eliminated an enormous trove of content material from Comedy Central’s web site and pulled the complete archive of MTV Information and CMT from the web.

That is what the Cartoon Community touchdown web page on max.com seemed like on Friday:

On Wednesday, Warner Bros. Discovery reported Q2 income of $9.71 billion (down 6%) and a whopping internet lack of nearly $10 billion, pushed by a $9.1 billion write-down for a drop in worth of its cable TV networks. Subscribers to the corporate’s streaming companies, led by Max, have been down barely domestically (dropping by about 300,000 to 52.4 million), whereas worldwide streaming prospects elevated by 3.9 million within the interval to 50.8 million.