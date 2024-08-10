Cartoon Network Website Shut Down by Warner Bros. Discovery

Cartoon Community‘s web site isn’t any extra.

As of Friday, the touchdown web page of CartoonNetwork.com contains a popup directing customers to join Max, Warner Bros. Discovery‘s flagship streaming service. “On the lookout for episodes of your favourite Cartoon Community reveals? Try what’s out there to stream on Max (subscription required),” the message reads partly. It additionally notes that cable subscribers can proceed to observe by way of the linear channel and linked apps.

Closing the popup message redirects customers to the Cartoon Community channel on Max, once more with prompts to join the streamer.

Cartoon Community seems to be the one web site for WBD’s cable channels affected as of publication time; websites for TNT, TBS, HGTV, Discovery, smaller retailers like American Heroes and Science Channel and Cartoon Community’s grown-up sibling, Grownup Swim, had been all energetic Friday morning.

“We’re specializing in the Cartoon Community reveals and social media the place we discover shoppers are probably the most engaged and there’s a significant potential for progress,” a Cartoon Community rep stated in a press release. “Whereas we’ve got closed some digital merchandise, followers can proceed to work together with Cartoon Community by way of the Cartoon Community app in addition to choose TV suppliers apps on platforms together with cell and linked units like Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon and by way of social platforms YouTube, Instagram, and Fb. And naturally, followers can also proceed to tune in to the Cartoon Community channel to get pleasure from 11 hours of their favourite Cartoon Community sequence from 6 a.m.-5 p.m. every day.”

The shuttering of the Cartoon Community web site follows Warner Bros. Discovery taking a $9.1 billion impairment cost in its quarterly earnings associated to its networks division, which incorporates Cartoon Community and the opposite cable retailers. The corporate cited a gentle advert market as half the rationale for the hit.

Paramount made an analogous transfer in June, gutting the websites for Comedy Central (which was house to a trove of Every day Present archival materials, amongst different issues), TV Land and some different of its cable channels. In each circumstances, cost-cutting is driving the adjustments.