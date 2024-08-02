Carrie Underwood joins ‘American Idol’ alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie on the judging panel

Carrie Underwood is your latest “American Idol” choose.

The eight-time Grammy Award-winning singer — who received season 4 of the singing competitors present in 2005 — was introduced Thursday as Katy Perry’s substitute on “Idol.”

Underwood will be part of returning judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie alongside host Ryan Seacrest when “Idol” returns to ABC and Hulu in spring 2025.

“I bear in mind being at residence in our little home in Checotah and seeing on TV that there have been auditions in St. Louis,” the Oklahoma native says in a video revealing the massive information. “My mother stated, ‘For those who wanna go, I am going to drive you.'”

“I went from no one figuring out my title to tens of tens of millions of individuals watching the present,” she stated of how she skyrocketed to fame. “I am pleased with every part that I used to be capable of accomplish on the present and I am so pleased with every part that I’ve completed since.”

A few of Underwood’s accomplishments embrace promoting 85 million data, amassing 28 No. 1 singles and snagging quite a few awards.

“This season, Carrie Underwood comes residence,” a message within the video reads.

Underwood replaces Perry, who served as a choose alongside Bryan and Richie for seven seasons after the “Idol” revival kicked off on ABC in 2018.

The “Firework” singer introduced her departure on “Jimmy Kimmel Dwell!” in February and later instructed “Good Morning America” in April that her time on “Idol” had “healed my coronary heart.”

Auditions for the upcoming season of “Idol” kick off Monday, Aug. 12.

For extra data on auditions, go to the “American Idol” web site right here.