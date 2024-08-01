Carrie Underwood Extends Her Vegas Residency Into 2025

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Grammy-winning nation recording artist Carrie Underwood introduced plans to increase her residency at Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas with a brand new spherical of exhibits.

The just-announced 2025 efficiency dates of REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency embody: March twenty sixth, twenty eighth, and twenty ninth together with April 2nd, 4th, and fifth.

Underwood lately celebrated her fiftieth efficiency on the venue in June, with greater than 200,000 followers attending the present since its debut.

As well as, Underwood is slated to look on the Good Morning America stage on Friday, August 2, 2024, as aside of the 2024 Citi Summer time Live performance Sequence.

The 5,000-capacity theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, solely programmed and operated by Concert events West / AEG Presents, is a state-of-the-art, multi-level venue designed by the worldwide design agency, Scéno Plus.