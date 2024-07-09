Carol Dunn Named MD At Barking Owl

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Barking Owl, the audio post-production and sonic branding company, introduced the rent of Carol Dunn as its new Managing Director, efficient instantly.

In her new position, Dunn will assume the day-to-day operations of Barking Owl from firm founder and and Inventive Director, Kelly Bayett, who transitions to the strategic artistic oversight position of Govt Inventive Director.

“I’ve been an enormous fan of Carol’s for many years. She and I’ve at all times wished to discover a technique to work collectively, so when the time got here for me to step again from Barking Owl, it felt just like the time has lastly come to work collectively! I do know she is not going to solely do a incredible job, however will be capable of develop and elevate the corporate farther than I might. Passing the baton to Carol is a dream come true. She not solely has unbelievable style, however her degree of professionalism and understanding of the business is unmatched. We really feel extremely lucky to have the ability to add her to our parliament,” famous Bayett.

“My Queen’s Gambit is lastly paying off. I’ve felt like an observer of my profession for many of my life. However this transfer to Barking Owl is the deliberate, exacting manifestation of my exhausting work, sacrifice and devoted 26-year love affair with music placement. My expertise with managing groups on each the promoting and shopping for sides of music advertising and marketing, offers me with a novel perspective on the challenges dealing with manufacturers and businesses at the moment,” stated Carol Dunn. “Working with Kirkland Alexander Lynch, I stay up for constructing on the whole lot Kelly has completed over the previous decade with Barking Owl to deliver new alternatives ahead that may encourage & provoke our continued success —which after all lends to the success of the company and model companions we work with.”

Earlier than becoming a member of Barking Owl, Carol Dunn served as West Coast Govt Producer at a number one music home the place she oversaw a staff of 15 composers and took level on partnerships and audio manufacturing for commercials, movie and TV, working with manufacturers similar to Nike, Doritos, Samsung, and Uber.

She started her profession as a switchboard operator at Capitol Data, later rising via the ranks to function Head of Movie & TV on the label.