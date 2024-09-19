Carly Gregg could soon learn her fate as murder trial winds down

After days of testimony that included safety and police physique digital camera video, the trial for a Rankin County teenager accused of fatally capturing her mom is winding down.Carly Gregg, 15, is charged as an grownup within the March 19 capturing that killed her mom, Ashley Smylie. Gregg can be accused of capturing her stepfather, Heath Smylie, who survived with a graze wound to his shoulder. Gregg might testify in her protection. Earlier this week, she advised Rankin County Circuit Court docket Choose Dewey Arthur that she wished to listen to the protection testimony earlier than deciding whether or not she would take the stand.The prosecution referred to as nurse practitioner Olivia Leber on Thursday as a rebuttal witnesses. Leber stated she first met with Gregg in January 2024, at which period, Gregg stuffed out a kind and checked “No,” to a query that requested if she was listening to voices.Leber stated Gregg was identified with main depressive dysfunction and adjustment dysfunction. Gregg had complained of being depressed, which Leber famous wasn’t persistent. In any other case, Gregg appeared to have regular responses throughout their appointment.“She denied hallucinations or delusions,” Leber stated.In a follow-up appointment on March 12, Leber stated Gregg complained of feeling “like a zombie.” Leber advised Gregg to taper off the Zoloft she was taking, whereas beginning a brand new treatment, Lexapro. Leber stated Gregg by no means reported listening to voices or lapses in reminiscence.Leber stated she met with Gregg 3 times between January and March. Gregg’s mom was within the room throughout every appointment.Rebecca Kirk, a licensed skilled counselor, met with Gregg in January. Gregg and Ashley Smylie reported that Gregg was having intrusive, disruptive ideas, was simply angered and was having hassle sleeping. Gregg denied listening to voices.Kirk stated she met with Gregg 9 instances. She stated Gregg gave the impression to be good and loved faculty. They talked about “Crime and Punishment,” a novel by Russian writer Fyodor Dostoevsky, a couple of former pupil who’s alienated from society as a result of he feels superior. The character murders a lady after which is wracked with guilt.Kirk famous of their last session that Gregg wasn’t experiencing any suicidal or homicidal tendencies, nor did she report experiencing any unwanted side effects from her treatment.Dr. Amanda Gugliano, the director of Forensic Analysis Providers on the Mississippi State Hospital at Whitfield, spent a number of hours evaluating Gregg after she was arrested. Gregg’s legal professional was there through the session. Gregg advised Gugliano that when she thought of “the alleged offenses,” she felt queasy. Gugliano had a dialogue with Gregg about listening to voices.”She stated she had been listening to one voice, a male voice, since she was younger — possibly round 5 or 6 years previous — which is uncommon,” Gugliano stated. “She stated she heard the voice every single day, nevertheless it was at all times within the background and she or he was capable of tune it out.” Gugliano stated it is very uncommon for a younger baby to listen to voices.”It might be their inside ideas, inside dialogue, they usually do not perceive what that’s,” Gugliano stated.Gregg advised Gugliano that the voices by no means advised her to do something; they normally made snide feedback about different folks. They did not say something about Gregg’s mom or stepfather, Gugliano stated, which is opposite to what psychiatrist Dr. Andrew Clark stated throughout his testimony on Wednesday. Clark stated Gregg was experiencing a psychological well being disaster on the time of the capturing and testified that she would not bear in mind capturing her mom. Carly Gregg was 14 years previous when the capturing passed off on the household’s dwelling in Brandon. Safety video exhibits Gregg and her mom coming back from Northwest Rankin Excessive College, the place Ashley Smylie was a trainer and Gregg was a pupil. The video exhibits Gregg strolling previous the kitchen after which the sound of a scream and three gunshots. Gregg then walks again into the kitchen and appeared to calmly decide up and take a look at her cellphone. Clark believes {that a} new treatment for despair launched Gregg right into a spiral within the days earlier than the capturing. Clark stated Gregg’s lows had been decrease and her highs had been larger and the voices, which she hadn’t advised anybody about, had been getting worse within the days earlier than the capturing. 