Carlos Alcaraz wants a seat at the adult table after his second Wimbledon and fourth Slam trophy

LONDON (AP) — Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic didn’t handle to gather 4 Grand Slam titles earlier than turning 22, the best way Carlos Alcaraz has.

Not one of the members of the so-called Huge Three was in a position to triumph at each the French Open and Wimbledon in a single season earlier than turning 22, the best way Alcaraz simply did, capped by a 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (4) win towards Djokovic on Sunday within the ultimate at the All England Membership for a second consecutive trophy there.

Alcaraz is conscious of the place a lot of his achievements — significantly with regard to his age — place him within the historical past of the sport. These aren’t the milestones that curiosity him, nonetheless. He needs to do extra, win extra. He needs to achieve elite standing.

“Get nearer to the legends,” is the best way Alcaraz put it in Spanish on Sunday night. “That’s my goal.”

The record of what Alcaraz is engaging in in his still-in-its-early-stages profession retains rising.

His 2022 U.S. Open title made him the primary teenager to achieve No. 1 within the ATP rankings. His French Open championship final month made him the youngest man with main titles on onerous, grass and clay courts. Sunday’s victory made him solely the third man to win Wimbledon a number of instances earlier than turning 22, becoming a member of Boris Becker and Bjorn Borg. It additionally made him the second man within the Open period, which dates to 1968, to begin a profession 4-0 in Slam finals, becoming a member of Federer.

“Effectively, clearly I’ve seen, and I’ve heard, all of the stats that I’m the ‘youngest to win at Roland Garros and Wimbledon the identical 12 months’ (or) to win no matter. I truthfully strive not to consider it an excessive amount of. Clearly it’s a extremely nice begin of my profession, however I’ve to maintain going. I’ve to maintain constructing my path,” Alcaraz mentioned, between tugs on the shoulders of his white T-shirt.

“On the finish of my profession, I need to sit on the similar desk as the massive guys. That’s my principal objective. That’s my dream proper now,” he continued. “It doesn’t matter if I already received 4 Grand Slams on the age of 21. If I (don’t) maintain going … it doesn’t matter.”

It’s onerous to not respect his expertise because it stands now.

The forehands struck with such power that crowds gasp. The serves that topped 135 mph (218 kph) towards Djokovic. The returns that produced 5 winners and 14 break factors on Sunday. And that’s to say nothing of the velocity and on-the-run creativity that flip opponents’ obvious point-closing pictures into exceptional winners on the different finish of the court docket.

“Simply total, the best way I felt on the court docket in the present day towards him, I used to be inferior,” mentioned Djokovic, who solely broke Alcaraz as soon as. “That’s it. He was a greater participant. He performed each single shot higher than I did.”

Fairly excessive reward.

Daniil Medvedev, the 2021 U.S. Open champion and five-time Slam runner-up, additionally was effusive in his evaluation after shedding to Alcaraz within the semifinals Friday,

“All of us have, a bit of bit, our preferences: Somebody prefers protection; somebody prefers counterattack; somebody prefers to be tremendous aggressive,” Medvedev mentioned. “He can do all of it.”

Maybe.

Don’t suppose for a second that Alcaraz is happy. To present one instance: He spent further time engaged on his serving throughout the Wimbledon fortnight.

“I’ve to maintain bettering every part, I assume,” Alcaraz mentioned.

So how far can he go?

Appears fairly untimely to begin discussing whether or not he can strategy the Grand Slam totals of Djokovic (24), Nadal (22) or Federer (20).

And but, given Alcaraz’s remark about “the massive guys,” it did appear applicable for a reporter to ask what number of titles he needs to build up.

That drew a large smile from the Spaniard.

“I don’t know what’s my restrict. I don’t need to give it some thought. I simply need to maintain having fun with my second, simply to maintain dreaming,” Alcaraz responded. “So let’s see if, on the finish of my profession, it’s going to be 25, 30, 15, 4. I don’t know.”

Howard Fendrich has been the AP’s tennis author since 2002. Discover his tales right here: https://apnews.com/writer/howard-fendrich

