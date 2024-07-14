Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic for Wimbledon title – NBC10 Philadelphia

Final yr, Carlos Alcaraz beat Novak Djokovic in an exciting five-set match to win his first Wimbledon title.

Twelve months later, the 21-year-old Spaniard was victorious once more with out as a lot of a problem from the 24-time Grand Slam winner.

No. 3-seed Alcaraz was dominant in Sunday’s match on the All-England Membership, defeating No. 2-seed Djokovic 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4).

That is the fourth Grand Slam title for Alcaraz, and it comes simply over a month after he received his third on the French Open on June 9. He is now an ideal 4-0 in Grand Slam finals over his younger profession.

Djokovic went down quietly within the first two units earlier than combating again within the third. He held serve to get the set to 4-4 earlier than Alcaraz broke him to take a 5-4 lead. Going through a triple championship level, Djokovic scored 5 straight factors to increase the match because the set went to a tiebreak.

Alcaraz took leads of 3-1 and 5-3 within the tiebreak earlier than holding on to win 7-4 along with his ultimate two serves.

The Spanish phenom, who turned 21 in Might, is simply the ninth man to win back-to-back Wimbledon singles titles — a feat that Djokovic has achieved 3 times (2014-15, 2018-19, 2021-22).

With the loss, Djokovic falls to 7-3 in Wimbledon finals throughout his profession. The 37-year-old Serbian, who withdrew from the French Open as a consequence of a torn meniscus, misplaced simply two units in his first 5 matches of the match earlier than Sunday’s loss.

The ultimate Grand Slam of the 2024 season is about for later this summer season in New York, the place the U.S. Open can be held on the Billie Jean King Nationwide Tennis Heart from Aug. 26 to Sept. 8. Djokovic is the defending champion and a four-time winner, whereas Alcaraz received the occasion in 2022 when he was simply 19 years previous.