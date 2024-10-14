Cardinals WR exits game vs. Packers

Arizona Cardinals rookie extensive receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. exited Sunday’s sport in opposition to the Inexperienced Bay Packers early.

Harrison Jr. was concussed throughout the first half in opposition to the Packers in Week 6 and ultimately dominated out.

Marvin Harrison Jr. harm replace

The Cardinals rookie extensive receiver suffered the top harm as he tried to catch a go thrown by Kyler Murray halfway by means of the second quarter. Harrison Jr. appeared to hit his head on Inexperienced Bay Packers linebacker Isaiah McDuffie’s thigh as he fell to the grass.

Harrison acquired up after the play after which stumbled to the bottom earlier than being tended to by Arizona’s medical employees.

Harrison had zero catches on two targets on the time of his harm. The Cardinals trailed 24-10 at halftime.

The Cardinals dominated Harrison out shortly after halftime.

The No. 4 general choose within the 2024 NFL draft got here into the sport with 17 catches and a team-leading 279 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns. Harrison’s 4 touchdowns rank first amongst NFL rookie receivers.

Cardinals WR depth chart

The Cardinals could have simply 4 wholesome receivers on the roster with Harrison Jr dominated out. They’re as follows:

Murray will proceed to rely closely on his tight finish room, with Trey McBride and Elijah Higgins as his high targets.