Cardinals WR exits game vs. Packers

Cardinals WR exits game vs. Packers

by

Arizona Cardinals rookie extensive receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. exited Sunday’s sport in opposition to the Inexperienced Bay Packers early.

Harrison Jr. was concussed throughout the first half in opposition to the Packers in Week 6 and ultimately dominated out.

Marvin Harrison Jr. harm replace

The Cardinals rookie extensive receiver suffered the top harm as he tried to catch a go thrown by Kyler Murray halfway by means of the second quarter. Harrison Jr. appeared to hit his head on Inexperienced Bay Packers linebacker Isaiah McDuffie’s thigh as he fell to the grass.

Leave a Reply