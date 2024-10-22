Cardinals Will Have Key Defensive Players Active For Chargers

The Cardinals had a handful of beginning defenders questionable for Monday night time’s sport in opposition to the Chargers, however all will likely be accessible to play the sport.

Linebacker Kyzir White, cornerbacks Sean Murphy-Bunting and Garrett Williams and defensive lineman Roy Lopez had been all restricted in apply throughout final week however will play within the sport. The crew can also be making energetic cornerback Darren Corridor, with Kei’Trel Clark inactive.

Earlier within the day, the crew elevated defensive lineman Ben Stille and linebacker Markus Bailey from the apply squad.

For the Chargers, linebacker Joey Bosa, broad receiver Quentin Johnston and tight finish Hayden Hurst are inactive.

The total Cardinals inactives record: