Cardi B reveals she’s pregnant with baby No. 3 amid split from Offset – NBC10 Philadelphia

Cardi B isn’t hitting Offset’s line anymore.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper has filed for divorce from her husband once more after almost seven years of marriage, her rep confirmed to E! Information Aug. 1.

“This isn’t based mostly on one explicit incident,” her rep mentioned in an announcement, “it has been a very long time coming.”

Hours after the submitting, Cardi additionally revealed she is anticipating her third child.

“With each ending comes a brand new starting!” she wrote on Instagram Aug. 1. “I’m so grateful to have shared this season with you, you could have introduced me extra love, extra life and most of all renewed my energy! Jogged my memory that I can have all of it!”

E! Information has reached out to Offset’s rep for remark however has not heard again.

The standing change of their relationship comes seven months after the “WAP” rapper confirmed she and the Migos alum had separated once more.

Earlier this 12 months, she opened up about whether or not she would file to legally finish their marriage altogether after all of the ups and downs of their romance.

“I feel it by way of,” Cardi, who wed Offset in 2017, instructed Rolling Stone in Could. “We expect it by way of, as a result of we do love one another. It is not even about love. We’re finest buddies. And it is like, ‘OK. Nicely, there was a time that I did not have a finest buddy, or I did not have a assist system.'”

Because the 31-year-old defined, “It is not even about ‘How do you permit a associate?’ How do you cease speaking to your finest buddy?”

And except for having an in depth bond, Cardi defined that they lean on one another in each realm.

“The half I like is that we actually like one another, like a assist system,” she shared. “We’re actually each one another’s cheerleader. I don’t actually like speaking to folks. I’m not as social. If I need one thing from anyone, he’ll be the one that may speak. As a result of I don’t like asking.”

Cardi and Offset—who’re dad and mom to Kulture, 5, and Wave, 2—have had an on-again, off-again relationship through the years with their most current cut up taking place final 12 months. Actually, final December, the “Up” rapper took to Instagram Stay to confess she’d be single “for a minute.”

Nonetheless, the 2 have reunited over the previous few months, most not too long ago attending a Met Gala after-party collectively. To not point out, Cardi has additionally spoken out in regards to the extra intimate features of their relationship, revealing earlier this 12 months that they had intercourse on New 12 months’s Eve and later clarifying that they’re nonetheless legally married.

And their relationship hasn’t been with out its fair proportion of press, in fact. Actually, whereas the couple has moved previous Offset’s alleged dishonest prior to now, Cardi has admitted her profession and children has come earlier than all else, particularly at this level in her life.

“We now have our personal unhealthy stuff,” she instructed the publication of their challenges, “We’re from two totally different worlds. Typically I can’t be … not that I can’t be a spouse. It’s identical to, my profession takes my life. You realize what I’m saying? My profession comes first, then my youngsters come second.”

She added, “After which typically I don’t notice that I’m placing so many issues earlier than my relationship.”