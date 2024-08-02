Cardi B reveals she is pregnant with third child

Cardi B is anticipating her third little one.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper revealed her being pregnant in an Instagram publish Thursday, cradling her stomach and gazing down at it in two images shared to her web page.

The social media announcement got here shortly after she filed for divorce from rapper Offset, a consultant for Cardi B confirmed to NBC Information.

“With each ending comes a brand new starting! I’m so grateful to have shared this season with you, you’ve introduced me extra love, extra life and most of all renewed my energy!” Cardi B, 31, wrote in her caption. “Jogged my memory that I can have all of it! You’ve jogged my memory that I by no means have to decide on between life, love, and my ardour!”

Cardi B and Offset, who obtained married in 2017, have two youngsters: 6-year-old daughter Kulture and 2-year-old son Wave.

Their divorce “will not be primarily based on anybody specific incident, it has been a very long time coming and is amicable,” a consultant for Cardi B mentioned in an announcement Thursday.

Cardi B had filed for divorce from Offset in 2020, earlier than the couple determined to reunite.

The rapper has typically expressed affection for her youngsters on social media, sharing images and celebrating their milestones on Instagram.

Final month, she wished a contented birthday to her “stunning, mild, wonderful daughter,” writing in an Instagram publish that she has been “rising up with you trigger I discovered sooo a lot by simply being your mother.”

The being pregnant information drew a wave of help from followers, who flooded her feedback with congratulations and nicely needs.

“It’s a lot simpler taking life’s twists, turns and check laying down,” Cardi B wrote, “however you, your brother and your sister have proven me why it’s price it to push by means of!”