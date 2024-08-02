Cardi B announces she is pregnant with third child after filing for divorce from Offset

Cardi B introduced she is pregnant together with her third youngster on Thursday, sharing photos of herself in a flowing purple robe that exposes her child bump on social media. The 31-year-old shared the information simply hours after she had filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Migos’ rapper Offset.

A consultant for Cardi B confirmed to the Related Press she filed for divorce writing, “This isn’t primarily based on anyone specific incident, it has been a very long time coming and is amicable.” She filed the divorce on Wednesday, Leisure Tonight reported.

In her publish, Cardi B, whose actual title is Belcalis Marlenis Cephus, thanks her rising child for serving to her by way of a troublesome time, saying: “It is a lot simpler taking life’s twists, turns and take a look at laying down, however you, your brother and your sister have proven me why it is value it to push by way of!”

“With each ending comes a brand new starting! I’m so grateful to have shared this season with you, you could have introduced me extra love, extra life and most of all renewed my energy,” she wrote within the caption.

Cardi B and Offset attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Business Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman on February 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Emma McIntyre/Getty Photos for The Recording Academy



The hip-hop energy couple married in 2017 and share two youngsters. Offset, whose actual title is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, additionally has three youngsters from earlier relationships, based on Leisure Tonight.

Throughout an Instagram reside in December, Cardi B revealed she was single and had been “for a minute now.” She and Offset have had a number of ups and downs of their relationship, with Cardi B submitting for divorce twice beforehand.

Followers started speculating their relationship was on the rocks late final 12 months when every rapper unfollowed the opposite on Instagram, ET reported.

