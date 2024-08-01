Cardi B announces pregnancy, files for divorce from Offset

NEW YORK (AP) — Cardi B has filed for divorce from her husband, rapper Offset.

A consultant for Cardi B confirmed the information to The Related Press, writing, “This isn’t based mostly on anyone specific incident, it has been a very long time coming and is amicable.”

On Instagram, Cardi B didn’t instantly touch upon the information of her divorce, however posted a photograph of her on a rooftop, holding her abdomen to disclose a child bump.

“With each ending comes a brand new starting! I’m so grateful to have shared this season with you, you may have introduced me extra love, extra life and most of all renewed my energy,” she wrote within the caption. “It’s a lot simpler taking life’s twists, turns and take a look at laying down, however you, your brother and your sister have proven me why it’s price it to push via!”

Cardi B and Offset, whose delivery names are Belcalis Almanzar and Kiari Cephus respectively, have two youngsters collectively: 6-year-old daughter Kulture and 2-year-old son Wave.

The hip-hop energy couple — Offset is understood for his position within the rap group Migos and his profitable solo profession — have been secretly wed on Sept. 20, 2017, in Atlanta. They solely introduced their engagement a month later.

In 2020, Cardi B beforehand filed for divorce from Offset, claiming her marriage was “irretrievably damaged.”