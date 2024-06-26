Cardano Welcomes Hollywood Star Endorsement As Chang Hard Fork Upgrade Nears

Because the extremely anticipated Chang onerous fork approaches, the favored blockchain platform Cardano (ADA) receives elevated consideration and assist from Hollywood superstar Martin Lawrence.

Identified for his roles alongside Will Smith within the “Dangerous Boys” motion pictures, Lawrence has demonstrated rising optimism towards the platform. In a latest social media publish, he expressed his enthusiasm for Cardano’s ecosystem, additional solidifying his endorsement of the cryptocurrency.

Cardano’s Superstar Connection

On June 23, Lawrence took to social media to share a video that includes the Cardano track and the blockchain platform’s founder, Charles Hoskinson.

Accompanied by hashtags associated to the challenge, the publish rapidly gained vital traction, garnering practically 130,000 views on the X platform (previously Twitter). Hoskinson responded to Lawrence’s publish with a “respect” meme, indicating their optimistic relationship.

Lawrence’s affiliation with Cardano and its founder, Charles Hoskinson, dates again to 2021-2022 when the 2 engaged in a Twitter chat about non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

That interplay came about in June 2022, following within the footsteps of different celebrities concerned within the challenge, together with rapper Snoop Dogg and singer Gene Simmons of the rock band Kiss, who made vital investments in ADA.

Moreover, “Marvel Girl” actress Gal Gadot supported Cardano’s progress by means of her funding and assist of AdaSwap, an NFT platform that includes collections from famend artists, together with Lawrence himself. Lawrence now ranks among the many high seven “most influential” ADA creators.

A Decade In The Making

Amid Lawrence’s latest assist, Cardano is making ready for a major milestone: the Chang onerous fork. Initially introduced in late 2022, the long-awaited software program replace, Cardano Node 9.0, is about to ship this month.

In accordance to Charles Hoskinson, the Chang Arduous Fork will likely be a groundbreaking occasion, marking a major milestone for Cardano and your entire blockchain trade. Hoskinson additional said:

Cardano will likely be a decentralized civilization spanning your entire world with hundreds of thousands of residents. We’ll have probably the most superior blockchain governance system, annual budgets, a treasury, and the knowledge of our total neighborhood to information us. It’s been practically ten years for a few of us on this outstanding journey. I can’t consider that in a single decade, we constructed a nation. I’m pleased with all of you. Cardano provides me hope for our trade and the world. Let’s spend the subsequent decade making an enormous dent within the universe.

As of this writing, the blockchain’s native token, ADA, is buying and selling at $0.39, representing a 4% value restoration over the previous 24 hours, because the token has been steadily retreating for the previous three months from an annual excessive of $0.81 reached in March.

Featured picture from DALL-E, chart from TradingView.com