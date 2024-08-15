Cardano Founder Ends Rumor About Meeting With Elon Musk

Charles Hoskinson, the founding father of Cardano, has formally denied rumors suggesting that Elon Musk’s latest interview with former President Donald Trump came about at his ranch in Wyoming. The crypto neighborhood had been abuzz with conjecture following Musk’s hints concerning the location of the high-profile interview.

On Monday, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and CTO of X, carried out an interview with GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump. Notably, the interview on X Areas didn’t contact upon crypto-related matters. However earlier than the interview, Musk tantalized his followers by sharing a picture of himself at a buddy’s ranch in Wyoming. He revealed, “Doing the ⁦Donald Trump⁩ House at my buddy’s ranch in Wyoming.”

Cardano Founder Simply Joking

Hypothesis shortly mounted throughout the Cardano neighborhood, fueled by Musk’s imprecise description and a well timed praise from Hoskinson on the ranch’s ambiance, main many to marvel if the 2 tech magnates have been fostering a deeper enterprise relationship. Hoskinson commented on Musk’s publish, saying, “Good ranch. Just like the woodwork. The particular person has good style.”

This interplay led followers, together with Rick McCracken, a widely known determine within the Cardano ecosystem, to take a position concerning the location, implying it may very well be Hoskinson’s property. McCracken commented: “What sort of wooden did you employ on your inside Charles?” Hoskinson ambiguously responded that the wooden was “domestically sourced,” what solely stoked additional hypothesis.

Nevertheless, the rumor mill was put to relaxation when Hoskinson clarified the state of affairs through X, stating: “Alright, we’ve all had some good enjoyable. Musk flew to Jackson and went to Peter Thiel’s place. My ranch is in Wheatland.” This affirmation has redirected the narrative, emphasizing the casual nature of Hoskinson’s preliminary remarks.

The backdrop of those rumors contains earlier makes an attempt by Hoskinson to interact with Musk’s ventures, notably addressing bot points on X. Throughout a dialog with Tony Edwards on the Pondering Crypto podcast in mid-June, Hoskinson expressed frustration over the shortage of response to his outreach efforts.

“We’ve reached out quite a few instances to attempt to interact with numerous individuals at X, even providing to do free work with verified tweets or different issues simply because it’s so unhealthy proper now with bots and these different issues, and it’s simply at all times silent,” he shared.

Regardless of Hoskinson’s private connections with Kimbal Musk, Elon’s brother, he confirmed that there has by no means been a dialogue involving Cardano or any potential collaborations. “I even know Kimbal Musk and I’ve talked to him on a number of events […] by no means as soon as has [Elon] talked about Cardano or me or something,” he famous, squashing any lingering hopes throughout the neighborhood for an imminent partnership.

Thus, the brand new hypothesis had a really slim probability of being true from the beginning. Davide Lucchesi, an indie sport developer and crew member of the European Cardano Neighborhood, remarked: “It could have been the weirdest factor: the man by no means even reply or react to any of your posts and feedback, even when he’s provided coding assist totally free.”

At press time, ADA traded at $0.3359.

