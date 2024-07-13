Captain America: Brave New World trailer teases action, Red Hulk

The brand new Captain America is again, and this time for his first cinematic outing. Marvel Studios launched the primary trailer for ‘Captain America: Courageous New World,’ displaying Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) wielding the crimson, white and blue vibranium defend towards a number of new threats, from contained in the White Home to the skies above the Pacific.

It’s simply an preliminary teaser for the movie, out in February and directed by Julius Onah (‘Luce’), however ‘Courageous New World’ lays out loads of intriguing threads. It wastes no time getting to 2 massive plot factors: New president and former Military common “Thunderbolt” Ross (Harrison Ford, taking on for the late William Harm) telling Sam outright that he desires to make the position of Captain America “an official navy place.” It’s a testy provide — Sam was final seen as a type of unbiased contractor for the navy earlier than absolutely changing into Captain America in ‘The Falcon and Winter Soldier.’

Any speedy ideas are out the window when Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly), the Black supersoldier whose exploits through the Korean Warfare had been lined up by the federal government, out of the blue takes a shot at President Ross. Why he did and who’s behind the plot seems to be just like the central thriller, with Captain America uncovering safety breaches contained in the White Home and a few very sinister trying labs.

It’s a superhero film stuffed with costumes and CGI spectacle, however given the characters concerned, there’s a robust likelihood the navy shall be closely concerned. Whereas authentic Captain America Steve Rogers was within the U.S. Military in World Warfare II, Sam Wilson is a retired Air Drive pararescueman who fought within the wars of the twenty first century earlier than changing into the Falcon after which Captain America following Avengers: Endgame. And Ross used his time as an Military common to fling every little thing from particular operations forces to tanks on the Hulk earlier than he acquired into politics.

The ‘Courageous New World’ trailer reveals the movie positively will contain different navy points, together with the U.S. Navy’s fifth Fleet in addition to some photographs of an unspecified plane provider in danger. There’s additionally loads of glimpses of the lately added villain performed by ‘Higher Name Saul’’s Giancarlo Esposito, and ‘Prime Gun: Maverick’’s Danny Ramirez is again from ‘The Falcon and Winter Soldier’ as Air Drive Lt. Joaquin Torres, the brand new Falcon.

If the trailer is giving viewers acquainted vibes of 2014’s ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’, that’s apparently intentional on the studio’s half, because the crew and forged wished to recapture the extra grounded, conspiracy thriller tone of that movie. After all, as this trailer additionally reveals, it has the Pink Hulk on the finish. Within the comics that’s Ross, which may very well be the case right here except Marvel goes for an additional misdirection. Both means, count on some destruction from the Pink Hulk. Captain America is likely to be in bother.

‘Captain America: Courageous New World’ hits theaters Feb. 14, 2025.

