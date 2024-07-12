Captain America: Brave New World Trailer: Anthony Mackie Returns

Anthony Mackie is adjusting to a brand new world order. The actor stars as Sam Wilson in Captain America: Courageous New World, the Marvel Studios movie that’s described as a grounded political thriller that hearkens again to the 2014 characteristic Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Harrison Ford makes his Marvel debut as Normal Ross, the position beforehand performed within the MCU by the late William Damage, who needs to convey Captain America aboard in an official navy place after being elected president. Wilson seemingly works to uncover a nefarious world plot – and eagle-eyed followers will spot the temporary glimpse of Ford, because the Purple Hulk, going head-to-head with Cap.

Mackie has performed Sam Wilson since Winter Soldier, which launched him because the hero The Falcon, an ally of Chris Evans’ Captain America.

Mackie went on to look in Captain America: Civil Struggle (2016) and a number of Avengers movies earlier than toplining the Disney+ collection The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which chronicled Sam’s journey to changing into Captain America.

The brand new characteristic, set for a February 2025 launch, hails from The Cloverfield Paradox helmer Julius Onah and has a script from Falcon and the Winter Soldier creator Malcom Spellman and Dalan Musson, who wrote on the present. Moon Knight scribe Matthew Orton can be engaged on the script, penning pages for reshoots which might be including a brand new character performed by Giancarlo Esposito.

Fellow MCU newcomer Shira Haas is on the decision sheet. Danny Ramirez reprises his Falcon and the Winter Soldier of position as Joaquin Torres, who within the comics turns into The Falcon. And Liv Tyler and Tim Blake Nelson, final seen in 2008’s Unimaginable Hulk, return to the Marvel fold as nicely.

The trailer comes weeks forward of Marvel Studios’ subsequent film, Deadpool & Wolverine, in addition to forward of San Diego Comedian-Con, the place a have a look at its upcoming slate is predicted.