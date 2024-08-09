Capitol Christian Music Group Announces Three Executive Promotions

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Capitol Christian Music Group (CCMG) introduced the promotion of three key executives on the faith-based document label.

The promotions embrace Emily Dashiell, who was named Senior Vice President of Industrial Partnerships, Jeff Gunkel, who was elevated to the function of Senior Vice President of Market Growth, and Carlos Monnaco who has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Finance.

“We’re thrilled to share the thrilling information of Emily Dashiell, Jeff Gunkel and Carlos Monnaco’s well-deserved promotions,” share CCMG Co-Presidents Brad O’Donnell and Hudson Plachy. “Their dedication to the corporate and their groups has been instrumental in our success and in {our relationships} with our artists and writers. We all know that they may proceed to do nice issues of their expanded roles.”

Dashiell, CCMG’s former VP, Advertising & Industrial Partnerships, will oversee income methods throughout the label’s portfolio. She can even concentrate on associate activations with DSPs and facilitate the label enterprise throughout world distribution, eCommerce/D2C, catalog advertising and marketing, streaming and playlisting technique.

“I’m extremely honored to step into my expanded function at Capitol CMG! I need to thank Hudson Plachy and Brad O’Donnell for his or her continued management and help,” Dashiell acknowledged. “The way forward for Christian & Gospel music is strong – and I’m keen to assist drive new business technique, bespoke innovation, and accelerated development for our proficient roster of artists.”

Jeff Gunkel, who most just lately served as VP, Market Growth, will oversee the areas of market growth and digital rights, in addition to Re:Suppose Data, a label he helped to relaunch in 2018. He first joined CCMG in 2004 and spent the primary fourteen years on the firm targeted on music publishing.

“I’m honored and excited to step into this new function,” Gunkel says. “Christian music has a vibrant future that shall be constructed by artists paving new paths outdoors conventional business landscapes. Re:Suppose is dedicated to fixed evolution, setting its sights on the way to meet the wants of artists by rising their attain to affect future generations.”

Carlos Monnaco’s new function will see his portfolio increase to incorporate monetary planning and evaluation, royalty accounting and IT. He beforehand served as VP, Finance, and has spent nearly 20 years as a part of the CCMG group.

“Having served within the music business for a few years now, this chance to assist steward the legacy of our artists and writers is each humbling and thrilling,” Monnaco shares. “I’m grateful to each Hudson and Brad and stay up for maintain supporting our inventive group as they proceed to carry an uplifting message to a worldwide viewers.”





