Candace Cameron Bure on ‘Awkward’ ‘Full House’ Episode on DJ’s Weight

Candace Cameron Bure has opened up about how she felt whereas filming the Full Home episode centered round her character D.J. Tanner’s weight insecurities.

Throughout her look on Boy Meets World rewatch podcast Pod Meets World, Bure detailed how unusual it felt to develop up on a sitcom, with viewers fixated in your look. She admitted that it was hardest at 15 and 16 years previous.

“I used to be at all times the chubby-cheeked woman and lots of people cherished that I used to be,” she stated. “And I can look again and go like, I used to be only a regular, common woman. And but you meet individuals they usually’re like, ‘You’re a lot thinner in particular person.’” This made the Full Home alum query whether or not this was “all individuals see.”

“In fact, as a teen, you’re feeling that insecurity whether or not you’re on tv or not,” she identified. “It will get magnified when you’re, so these ages have been somewhat bit extra awkward for me.” Bure then shared that she at all times thinks about going again in time and hugging her teenage self and telling her, “Don’t hearken to anybody.”

When requested by host Danielle Fishel if Bure ever had an episode of Full Home written about her weight like Fishel did on Boy Meets World, Bure recalled the season 4 episode, “Form Up,” the place D.J. didn’t wish to put a showering go well with on for a pool social gathering, so she went on a crash food plan for per week to shed weight. D.J. then handed out on the fitness center as a result of she wasn’t consuming.

Bure defined to Fishel that the producers consulted along with her and her mother and father in regards to the episode to verify she would really feel snug with it. “I used to be like, ‘Yeah, certain.’ However whenever you’re in it and doing it, it feels somewhat awkward,” Bure defined. The actress additionally recalled that she misplaced 20 kilos between that season and the subsequent. The producers “thought it was so nice” they usually determined to incorporate a scene within the opening credit through which she’s on an train bike, “simply to advertise that.”

Fishel then detailed her personal expertise with Boy Meets World addressing her weight acquire in an episode. She shared that, not like Bure’s state of affairs, the producers didn’t test in to see if she was nice with this storyline. “Once they known as me in to the workplace to inform me they have been going to [add this storyline], it wasn’t actually like they requested,” stated Fishel. She famous that it wasn’t as if her physique had modified drastically. “I had been conscious that I had gained weight, however I used to be nonetheless a dimension 4.” The episode, “She’s Having My Child Again Ribs,” additionally commented on her former co-star and Pod Meets World co-host Will Friedle’s weight acquire.

“I bear in mind considering, ‘Wow, these individuals suppose I’ve gained sufficient weight [that they] have to jot down a complete episode about my weight acquire,’” Fishel stated. “Then proper now I’ve to say I’m nice with it as a result of they didn’t even current to me one other various. And even when they did, I in all probability wouldn’t have felt snug being like, ‘Yeah, I don’t wish to do this.’”