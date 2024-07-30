Canadian teen McIntosh fulfills potential, Americans Grimes and Weyant go silver-bronze in women’s 400m IM

In an all-North American podium, Katie Grimes and Emma Weyant of Group USA completed silver-bronze behind Summer time McIntosh, the 17-year-old Canadian phenom and now first-time Olympic gold medalist.

McIntosh, the quickest lady ever within the occasion, was in a category all her personal from the beginning of the eight-lap, four-stroke contest. She completed in 4:27.71, profitable by 5.69 seconds over Grimes. It was the biggest margin of victory within the occasion on the Olympics since 1984.

“I used to be very completely satisfied to get the job finished, to face on high of the rostrum and get the gold medal. It is all the time nearly having enjoyable, in addition to pushing my physique to its limits,” stated McIntosh, who additionally took silver within the 400m freestyle Saturday night time. “I am simply making an attempt to make Group Canada proud, and set the tone,” she added.

Grimes, 18, earned her first Olympic medal after ending fourth within the 800m freestyle on the Tokyo Olympics as a 15-year-old, the youngest member of Group USA in any sport at these Video games.

She secured an opportunity to make historical past later in Paris. No lady has ever received a medal in each pool swimming and open water swimming on the Olympics. Grimes will swim the ladies’s 10km open water occasion, scheduled for Aug. 8.

Weyant added bronze to the silver medal she received in the identical occasion in Tokyo.

“I am simply so completely satisfied to be again on the rostrum. It has been a protracted three years for me. Simply getting again on the market with my teammates means the world to me. That is sort of a redemption yr. That has been my mindset the entire yr,” Weyant stated.