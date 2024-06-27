Canadian Singer-Songwriter Khalid “Khal” Yassein Signs A Publishing Deal With Position Music

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Platinum-selling artist, multi-instrumentalist, and songwriter Khalid “Khal” Yassein has grow to be the most recent artist to signal a worldwide publishing cope with Place Music.

Yassein based the Toronto-based folks act Wild Rivers in 2015 and has since written and co-produced on all the band’s releases. Since their debut, Wild Rivers has accrued 500 million streams and an viewers of over 4 million month-to-month listeners with singles comparable to “Pondering ‘Bout Love,” which was licensed Gold in Australia and Platinum in Canada.

“Joe [Brooks] first approached me as a real fan of my band and my songwriting and has since proven himself to be an unbelievable champion and accomplice,” says Yassein. “As I’ve gotten to know him and all the Place crew, they’ve

continued to impress with their work ethic and firm ethos. I’m thrilled to align myself with such a forward-thinking and fast-growing firm to nurture my profession as a songwriter and as an artist.”

“I’ve been a fan of Khal’s band, Wild Rivers, for a few years. The intelligence he applies in his lyrics and melody is phenomenal. Each writing and performing on the highest degree, Khal is a real all-rounder and a really fantastic human. I’m very excited to be in enterprise with him and I imagine Place can be a really fruitful residence for him,” says Joe Brooks, A&R at Place Music.

Yassein joins a roster at Place that features Audien, Tinashe, Cannons, Jack LaFrantz, ¿Téo?, Austin Powerz, Brandyn Burnette, Dru “Falconry” DeCaro, Evalyn, Joe Kearns, John “Feldy” Feldman, Judah & the Lion, Krupa, KANNER, and No Love For The Center Little one, amongst others.